Author PJ Auchterlonie’s New Book, "Solace," is a Reflective Journal Designed to Help Readers Who Have Experienced the Loss of a Loved One on Their Grief Journey
Recent release “Solace” from Covenant Books author PJ Auchterlonie is thought-provoking and heartfelt reflective journal aimed at helping readers navigate their own grief process, providing them with the tools developed by the author to acknowledge and deal with their grief in their own healthy way.
Wichita, KS, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PJ Auchterlonie, a retired early childhood teacher who lives in Wichita, Kansas, has completed her new book, “Solace”: a faith-based, reflective journal to be used in either individual or small group settings for people who have been experiencing loss.
“‘Solace’ was not designed to move a person through the grief process before they are ready to move to another stage,” writes Auchterlonie. “Rather, ‘Solace’ was designed for everyone to utilize scripture, reflective journals, and prayers while acknowledging and dealing with their grief. This combination was developed so that each person can design their own spiritual journey and find comfort or consolation in their time of distress or sadness. How deeply each person invests in their personal life story is entirely up to them. Whatever you invest in your journey with grief is what you will receive back.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, PJ Auchterlonie’s new book is inspired by the author’s own life experiences and draws upon her own journey with grief to help those who find themselves lost and unsure of how to handle the loss of a loved one. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Auchterlonie shares “Solace” in the hope of connecting with grieving readers to help them know they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers can purchase “Solace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Solace’ was not designed to move a person through the grief process before they are ready to move to another stage,” writes Auchterlonie. “Rather, ‘Solace’ was designed for everyone to utilize scripture, reflective journals, and prayers while acknowledging and dealing with their grief. This combination was developed so that each person can design their own spiritual journey and find comfort or consolation in their time of distress or sadness. How deeply each person invests in their personal life story is entirely up to them. Whatever you invest in your journey with grief is what you will receive back.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, PJ Auchterlonie’s new book is inspired by the author’s own life experiences and draws upon her own journey with grief to help those who find themselves lost and unsure of how to handle the loss of a loved one. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Auchterlonie shares “Solace” in the hope of connecting with grieving readers to help them know they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers can purchase “Solace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories