Author Pamela Vann’s New Book, "Servant Leader," is a Powerful Look at What It Means to Answer God’s Calling to Live One’s Life as a Servant Leader for His Church

Recent release “Servant Leader” from Covenant Books author Pamela Vann is an enthralling exploration of what it means to live as a servant leader and work to serve God and one’s community. Drawing on years of her own work as a community and church leader, Pamela shares her advice to help readers become the best possible servant leaders they can be for the Lord.