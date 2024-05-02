Author Samuel Washington’s New Book, "A Change of Story," is the Author’s Personal Journey as a Single Father
Recent release “A Change of Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Samuel Washington is the memoir of a single father, his struggles, and his success.
Glassboro, NJ, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Samuel Washington has completed his new book, “A Change of Story”: a touching memoir of the author’s life starting from when he was eighteen to now, much of that time he spent as a single father and struggling through many ups and downs and he has been wanting to share his experiences to those in similar situations.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Samuel Washington’s inspiring tale is meant to be a story of inspiration for those going through similar struggles and let them know that not only is it possible but you can do it well and successfully and have a happy life through it all.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Change of Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories