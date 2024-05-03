Author A.J. Freda’s New Book, “The Purple Rose,” is a Heart-Pounding Novel That Follows a Nurse Who Joins the Fight for the War Effort in the Philippines During WWII

Recent release “The Purple Rose” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.J. Freda is a captivating historical fiction that centers around Rosie Favor, a nurse in the prewar days of World War II. Sent to the Philippines just as the war breaks out, Rosie discovers her true calling and takes on the risk of a lifetime to help her American and Filipino cause, becoming the ‘Mata Hari’ of WWII.”