Marci Torgerson’s Newly Released "Pinky: The Little Flamingo with a Big Heart" is a Heartwarming Tale of Kindness and Friendship
“Pinky: The Little Flamingo with a Big Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marci Torgerson is a delightful children's book that teaches the importance of kindness and compassion. Through the adventures of Pinky and her diverse group of friends, readers will discover the joy of spreading love and positivity in their communities.
Indio, CA, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pinky: The Little Flamingo with a Big Heart”: a charming narrative that captures the essence of true friendship. “Pinky: The Little Flamingo with a Big Heart” is the creation of published author, Marci Torgerson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Southern California.
Torgerson shares, “Pinky, the Little Flamingo with a Big Heart illustrates that small acts of kindness can result in surprising rewards.
“Pinky’s unusual group of friends—King Gold Shrimp, Ballerina Kitty, and Stripes the Caterpillar—offers readers the chance to use their imaginations while challenging them to find their own unique ways to spread joy and kindness in their own families and communities.
“Author, Marci Torgerson, and Pinky hope to motivate readers through her colorful, childlike illustrations and the real-life experiences and personality of her granddaughter who inspired this book.
“She opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness” (Proverbs 31:26 NKJV).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marci Torgerson’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking to instill values of kindness and empathy in young hearts. Through Pinky's journey, readers will learn that even the smallest gestures can make a big impact.
Consumers can purchase “Pinky: The Little Flamingo with a Big Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pinky: The Little Flamingo with a Big Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Torgerson shares, “Pinky, the Little Flamingo with a Big Heart illustrates that small acts of kindness can result in surprising rewards.
“Pinky’s unusual group of friends—King Gold Shrimp, Ballerina Kitty, and Stripes the Caterpillar—offers readers the chance to use their imaginations while challenging them to find their own unique ways to spread joy and kindness in their own families and communities.
“Author, Marci Torgerson, and Pinky hope to motivate readers through her colorful, childlike illustrations and the real-life experiences and personality of her granddaughter who inspired this book.
“She opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness” (Proverbs 31:26 NKJV).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marci Torgerson’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking to instill values of kindness and empathy in young hearts. Through Pinky's journey, readers will learn that even the smallest gestures can make a big impact.
Consumers can purchase “Pinky: The Little Flamingo with a Big Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pinky: The Little Flamingo with a Big Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories