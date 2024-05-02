Rosemary Ryan-Delp’s Newly Released “The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle” is a Christian Guide to a Godly Eating Lifestyle

“The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemary Ryan-Delp, offers readers a groundbreaking approach to healthy living centered around faith, fasting, and prayer. Drawing from her own remarkable journey of weight loss and healing, Ryan-Delp presents a comprehensive plan designed to address not only physical health but also spiritual and emotional well-being.