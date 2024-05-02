Rosemary Ryan-Delp’s Newly Released “The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle” is a Christian Guide to a Godly Eating Lifestyle
“The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemary Ryan-Delp, offers readers a groundbreaking approach to healthy living centered around faith, fasting, and prayer. Drawing from her own remarkable journey of weight loss and healing, Ryan-Delp presents a comprehensive plan designed to address not only physical health but also spiritual and emotional well-being.
Ozark, AR, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle”: a life-changing resource that combines practical wisdom with spiritual insight to guide readers toward a spiritual transformation. “The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle” is the creation of published author, Rosemary Ryan-Delp.
Rosemary shares, “The A.N.G.E.L. Plan is a revolutionary plan that worked fabulously for the author who lost eighty pounds and has had her thyroid completely healed after twenty-five years of thyroid disease. She feels that God inspired her and pushed her to write and finish this book to help others find freedom from the dance with diet and the struggle to freedom for all with eating disorders.
“This plan will lead to your freedom from eating disorders and start healing your thyroid, as well as many other known health benefits. A New Godly Eating Lifestyle© focuses on intermittent fasting combined with water and prayer, your sixty devotions, which include scripture, commentary, and prayer for each different devotion, and sixty affirmations to teach you to think and speak well of yourself. You’ll find a whole new way of living!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosemary Ryan-Delp’s new book equips readers with the tools they need to break free from the cycle of dieting and embrace a new way of living rooted in God's Word and His love and grace. With sixty devotions featuring scripture, commentary, and prayer, along with sixty affirmations to promote self-love and positive thinking, this book offers a roadmap to physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness.
Consumers can purchase “The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
