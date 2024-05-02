Mary Ellen Yoder’s Newly Released "Homemade Living: The Book That Brings Frugal and Healthy Living Together in One" is a Helpful Guide to Sustainable Living
“Homemade Living: The Book that Brings Frugal and Healthy Living Together in One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Ellen Yoder offers readers a treasure trove of DIY recipes and practical tips for embracing a frugal, nontoxic lifestyle. With a focus on sustainability and wellness, Yoder’s book empowers readers to live mindfully while caring for their homes, families, and the environment.
Millersburg, OH, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Homemade Living: The Book that Brings Frugal and Healthy Living Together in One,” a comprehensive resource filled with DIY recipes and practical advice for sustainable living, is the creation of published author, Mary Ellen Yoder.
Yoder shares, “This book contains DIY recipes for anything from natural cleaning products, skin care, baby products to animal care and more, along with full-color images for inspiration. You will also find a few quotes and scriptures throughout the book for added motivation to your day, along with recommended cleaning schedules to keep your house clean, tidy, and maintained. May this book inspire many more to live a more frugal, nontoxic lifestyle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Ellen Yoder’s new book serves as a comprehensive guide to sustainable living, offering readers practical tools and inspiration to embrace a healthier, more eco-conscious lifestyle.
Consumers can purchase “Homemade Living: The Book that Brings Frugal and Healthy Living Together in One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Homemade Living: The Book that Brings Frugal and Healthy Living Together in One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
