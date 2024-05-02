Rose Stone’s Newly Released "Loose Ends" is an Intriguing Tale of Deception and Redemption
“Loose Ends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose Stone unravels a captivating mystery surrounding the discovery of a critical error that threatens the livelihoods of two prominent corporations. As the characters navigate the complexities of deceit and betrayal, they must confront their pasts and reconcile their actions to find redemption and closure.
New York, NY, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Loose Ends”: a tale of suspense filled with unexpected twists of fate. “Loose Ends” is the creation of published author, Rose Stone, a wife, mother, and grandmother, whose greatest joy is seeing her family laugh and gather as she prepares a great meal.
Stone shares, “The mistake was too obvious; the solution was not. Something or someone seemed to be methodically draining client accounts, threatening the security, the very survival of two conglomerates: Maxwell, the largest marketing firm in the US, and Kingston & Hayes, the Wall Street giant that admitted the mistake was theirs.
“Why had it happened? And even more, could the process be stopped?
“The answers were there, in the loose ends of a nicely folded lie.
“Coming Soon: A Tapestry of Loose Ends”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Stone’s new book is a gripping tale of suspense and redemption that will leave readers eagerly turning the pages until the very end. With its compelling storyline and well-drawn characters, Stone's book is sure to captivate audiences and leave them pondering the intricacies of truth and forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “Loose Ends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Loose Ends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stone shares, “The mistake was too obvious; the solution was not. Something or someone seemed to be methodically draining client accounts, threatening the security, the very survival of two conglomerates: Maxwell, the largest marketing firm in the US, and Kingston & Hayes, the Wall Street giant that admitted the mistake was theirs.
“Why had it happened? And even more, could the process be stopped?
“The answers were there, in the loose ends of a nicely folded lie.
“Coming Soon: A Tapestry of Loose Ends”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Stone’s new book is a gripping tale of suspense and redemption that will leave readers eagerly turning the pages until the very end. With its compelling storyline and well-drawn characters, Stone's book is sure to captivate audiences and leave them pondering the intricacies of truth and forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “Loose Ends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Loose Ends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories