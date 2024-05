Rose Stone’s Newly Released "Loose Ends" is an Intriguing Tale of Deception and Redemption

New York, NY, May 02, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Loose Ends”: a tale of suspense filled with unexpected twists of fate. “Loose Ends” is the creation of published author, Rose Stone, a wife, mother, and grandmother, whose greatest joy is seeing her family laugh and gather as she prepares a great meal.Stone shares, “The mistake was too obvious; the solution was not. Something or someone seemed to be methodically draining client accounts, threatening the security, the very survival of two conglomerates: Maxwell, the largest marketing firm in the US, and Kingston & Hayes, the Wall Street giant that admitted the mistake was theirs.“Why had it happened? And even more, could the process be stopped?“The answers were there, in the loose ends of a nicely folded lie.“Coming Soon: A Tapestry of Loose Ends”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Stone’s new book is a gripping tale of suspense and redemption that will leave readers eagerly turning the pages until the very end. With its compelling storyline and well-drawn characters, Stone's book is sure to captivate audiences and leave them pondering the intricacies of truth and forgiveness.Consumers can purchase “Loose Ends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Loose Ends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.