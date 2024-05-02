Rose Stone’s Newly Released "Loose Ends" is an Intriguing Tale of Deception and Redemption

“Loose Ends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose Stone unravels a captivating mystery surrounding the discovery of a critical error that threatens the livelihoods of two prominent corporations. As the characters navigate the complexities of deceit and betrayal, they must confront their pasts and reconcile their actions to find redemption and closure.