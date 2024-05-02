Rev. Richard Stackhouse’s Newly Released "How the Soul Was Won" is an Engaging Look Into the Transformative Power of Divine Grace

“How the Soul Was Won” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Richard Stackhouse draws from over two decades of ministry experience, in which Stackhouse shares inspiring stories and profound insights into the workings of God's grace in people's lives. Through humility and reverence, he illuminates the transformative power of God's love, offering hope and encouragement to readers seeking spiritual growth and renewal.