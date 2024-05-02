Rev. Richard Stackhouse’s Newly Released "How the Soul Was Won" is an Engaging Look Into the Transformative Power of Divine Grace
“How the Soul Was Won” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Richard Stackhouse draws from over two decades of ministry experience, in which Stackhouse shares inspiring stories and profound insights into the workings of God's grace in people's lives. Through humility and reverence, he illuminates the transformative power of God's love, offering hope and encouragement to readers seeking spiritual growth and renewal.
Bradenton, FL, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How the Soul Was Won”: a deeply inspiring exploration of God's boundless love and grace. “How the Soul Was Won” is the creation of published author, Rev. Richard Stackhouse, a dedicated husband and father who has served as a pastor and chaplain for over twenty years. He graduated from a bible college in Binghamton, New York, and attended seminary for a year at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, and three years at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC. He is an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Methodist Church. He has served in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Florida as pastor and chaplain.
Stackhouse shares, “How the Soul Was Won is truly a work of God. It is his message to the world to let all people know how valuable they are. It is also a detailed description of how God has planned to win every soul through love and grace. It is my personal desire, through humility, that you understand I am the messenger of God.
“How the Soul Was Won is a byproduct of my many years of ministry as a pastor and a chaplain. What that means will be evidenced in some of the stories and events that have occurred for over twenty-five years. Many of these events that occurred I was as astonished as the patient, the parishioner, and the fellow servant involved.
“Therefore, this is a book about the Triune presence of God working in ways that is sometimes unknown to humanity to bless his people. This is not a book about theology, doctrinal standards, and who is right in the eyes of God. It is rather about the righteous nature of God, looking after his people through love and grace to transform the lost to the found, the sick to the well, the unhappy to the happy, and the few to the multitudes. From the beginning, God has planned to win your soul. The sooner we know this, the better we live.
“It has been my intention to share with this audience that soul winning is the work of God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit through grace and love. This is God’s victory, and you, me, and the whole world are the benefactors. We are children of God. This is a process where God deals with many circumstances of our lives for victory over them. And when each stage is won, it’s onto the next stage to produce the peace that passes all understanding. I am hoping this book has at least a two-fold use: to read and discern your own transformation and, second, to pull back off the shelf when chaos of the world tries to challenge your faith, peace, and strength.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Richard Stackhouse’s new book is not merely a theological treatise but a testament to the power of faith and the transformative nature of God's love. It serves as a beacon of hope for readers grappling with life's challenges, offering solace and encouragement in times of uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “How the Soul Was Won” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How the Soul Was Won,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stackhouse shares, “How the Soul Was Won is truly a work of God. It is his message to the world to let all people know how valuable they are. It is also a detailed description of how God has planned to win every soul through love and grace. It is my personal desire, through humility, that you understand I am the messenger of God.
“How the Soul Was Won is a byproduct of my many years of ministry as a pastor and a chaplain. What that means will be evidenced in some of the stories and events that have occurred for over twenty-five years. Many of these events that occurred I was as astonished as the patient, the parishioner, and the fellow servant involved.
“Therefore, this is a book about the Triune presence of God working in ways that is sometimes unknown to humanity to bless his people. This is not a book about theology, doctrinal standards, and who is right in the eyes of God. It is rather about the righteous nature of God, looking after his people through love and grace to transform the lost to the found, the sick to the well, the unhappy to the happy, and the few to the multitudes. From the beginning, God has planned to win your soul. The sooner we know this, the better we live.
“It has been my intention to share with this audience that soul winning is the work of God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit through grace and love. This is God’s victory, and you, me, and the whole world are the benefactors. We are children of God. This is a process where God deals with many circumstances of our lives for victory over them. And when each stage is won, it’s onto the next stage to produce the peace that passes all understanding. I am hoping this book has at least a two-fold use: to read and discern your own transformation and, second, to pull back off the shelf when chaos of the world tries to challenge your faith, peace, and strength.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Richard Stackhouse’s new book is not merely a theological treatise but a testament to the power of faith and the transformative nature of God's love. It serves as a beacon of hope for readers grappling with life's challenges, offering solace and encouragement in times of uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “How the Soul Was Won” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How the Soul Was Won,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories