"Following the Leader" - a Timeless Tribute by Suzann Kaltbaum

Suzann Kaltbaum's latest masterpiece, "Following the Leader," draws inspiration from a photograph capturing the innocence of children and teachers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Through meticulous craftsmanship, it transforms into a timeless symbol of hope and unity. Displayed at the Holocaust Resource Center, it invites reflection on universal themes such as childhood and the importance of preserving innocence.