Judaism News
Learn about the latest news impacting the Jewish community, including the launch of Jewish-owned businesses, notable leaders and partnerships. Information includes news about kosher designations, religious holidays, arts and culture.
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
A Miracle, a Torah, a Scribe, and a Night Dallas Will Never Forget Hosted by Chabad of Dallas
On March 22, 2026, the Winspear Opera House in Dallas hosts a historic evening featuring celebrated Jewish artist Avraham Fried — and the live on-stage completion of The Torah of the Children of Dallas by a Torah scribe. Inspired by the miraculous recovery of Rabbi Mendy Zajac's infant son, Chaim Meir, this community concert welcomes all backgrounds. Proceeds support Chaim Meir's medical care. VIP reception at 1PM. Tickets at www.dallasfried.com. - March 12, 2026 - Chabad of Dallas
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Malawian Physician Dr. Agnes Moses Wins $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim Prize to Expand Surgical Care and Strengthen Healthcare Systems at Partners in Hope Hospital
African Mission Healthcare announced Dr. Agnes Moses, Executive Director of Partners in Hope Hospital in Malawi, as the 2025 Gerson L’Chaim Prize recipient. The $500,000 award will expand surgical services through a new surgeon and laparoscopic equipment, supporting a proven system that cares for 220,000+ HIV patients and strengthens healthcare delivery across nine districts. - February 05, 2026 - African Mission Healthcare
“Le’Chaim America” Launched - An Initiative to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary Year in a Jewish Way
Friday, July 4, 2025, will mark the beginning of the United States' 250th year, also known as the Semi-Quin-Centennial. Ahead of this milestone, Reut USA announces the launching of Le’Chaim America - an initiative to encourage American Jewish communities to participate in America’s celebrations in a distinctly Jewish manner and in a way that is connected to Israel. A keystone of Le’Chaim America will be a “gift” to the American people in the form of innovations for wounded soldiers and veterans. - July 03, 2025 - Reut USA
The Sweet Tooth Unveils New Kosher Dubai Chocolate for Passover
The Sweet Tooth introduces Kosher for Passover Dubai Chocolate Bar featuring house-made pistachio butter and specially developed kataifi in premium parve chocolate, alongside new Authentic Southern Pecan Pralines for the 2025 holiday season. - March 27, 2025 - The Sweet Tooth Chocolate Factory
Celebrating Identity and Inclusivity in a Heartwarming New Children’s Book
Abzeus Publishing presents its second children’s book, Misty May’s First Day of School: Proud to Be Jewish. This heartwarming story follows Misty May, a confident 8-year-old, as she embarks on her first day of school while embracing her Jewish identity. The book inspires young readers to take pride in their heritage and appreciate the beauty of diversity. Through Misty May’s journey, children learn the importance of self-confidence, acceptance, and embracing differences. - February 07, 2025 - Allison Gladstone
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
Recovery Unplugged Teams Up with the TellRobert Foundation to Offer Greater Access to Mental Health Treatment
Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health and mental health advocacy organization the TellRobert Foundation have collaborated to help more people get help for their mental health challenges. For the second time in as many years, the TellRobert Foundation has allocated the proceeds from their Annual... - September 18, 2024 - Recovery Unplugged
Rosh Hashanah 2024 Meals at Glatt Kosher NYC Restaurant, Talia's Steakhouse
Talia's Steakhhouse will once again serve Rosh Hashanah holiday meals. - August 23, 2024 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC
Arthur M. James’s New Book, "Untertauchen: A Historical Novel," Follows a Jewish Couple Living in Nazi Germany Who Must Go Into Hiding and Eventually Flee Their Home
Untertauchen is a Historical Novel based on the true story of a German-Jewish couple who opted to go underground when their deportation notice arrived, thus outliving Hitler's Thousand Year Reich. - June 05, 2024 - Arthur M. James
"Following the Leader" - a Timeless Tribute by Suzann Kaltbaum
Suzann Kaltbaum's latest masterpiece, "Following the Leader," draws inspiration from a photograph capturing the innocence of children and teachers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Through meticulous craftsmanship, it transforms into a timeless symbol of hope and unity. Displayed at the Holocaust Resource Center, it invites reflection on universal themes such as childhood and the importance of preserving innocence. - April 28, 2024 - Suzann K Fine Art
Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah Featured at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum in New York
Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah draws its inspiration from the Hebrew word for Egypt, mitzrayim, meaning "the narrow place," a term that resonates deeply with the challenges of our times. The Haggadah delves into themes of immigration, antisemitism, Diaspora, the environment, and other contemporary issues. It poses profound questions, such as "How does art make sense of the Passover story?" - March 22, 2024 - Jewish Artists Collective Chicago
Talia's Steakhouse, NYC Kosher Restaurant, to Serve Passover 2024 Seders & Meals
For over 22 years, Talia's Steakhouse has been offering prepaid Passover Seders and meals. - March 20, 2024 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Atlanta Jewish Life Festival Presents March Mitzvah Madness March 3, 2024
Experience Jewish Food, Music, and more. Join the Atlanta Jewish community for a day of Jewish music, food, and more at the fifth annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival - 5th Annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival, Sunday, March 3, 2024, 11 am - 3 pm, Georgia Aquarium™. - February 21, 2024 - Atlanta Jewish Times
Dr. Mary J. Gallant Celebrated as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey, is celebrated as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her dedication and achievements in the field of education. About Dr. Mary J. Gallant An associate professor of Sociology at Rowan... - December 15, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Talia's Steakhouse & Bar to Host Glatt Kosher Thanksgiving Feast, Plus Full-Service Catering
The premier glatt kosher restaurant on the Upper West Side will once again be providing Thanksgiving feasts throughout the day, as they have done for 21 years. - November 04, 2023 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Attorney Appointed by Families of Kidnap Victims Releases Quote
Calev Myers, Adv., an attorney appointed by a committee chosen by family members of hostages of Hamas, has released a statement in an email to Tim Hillis, Phd (Chancellor of Remnant Nation University), calling for a stern and definitive response from the US and Europe. - October 15, 2023 - Calev Myers
German Cleveland Ambassador David Jakupca Says the Word Nazi is Racist and Should be Banned from Use in the English Language
"Nazi is a four letter word," says German Cleveland Ambassador David Jakupca, "It casts a negative connotation today on all people, especially Germans and on the occasion of October 6, 2023 National German-American Day, I say this denigratory word be officially labeled racist and excised from use in the public language." - October 13, 2023 - International Center for Environmental Arts (ICEA)
World Premiere Program "The Lost Rhapsody" at The Berman Center for Performing Arts Celebrates Life Through Film & Music
The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit’s SAJE (Seminars for Adult Jewish Enrichment) program and the Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival, in collaboration with Michigan State University College of Music, proudly present “The Lost Rhapsody: A World War II Survival Story and Musical Legacy” on Sunday, October 15, 2:15 PM, at The JCC of Metropolitan Detroit’s Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield. - October 06, 2023 - The Berman Center for Performing Arts
Sweet News: Sprinkle Pop Delivers Kosher Certified Products to Satisfy Every Palate
Sprinkle Pop, the renowned producer of trendy sprinkle mixes and edible decor, is excited to announce its recent achievement of Kosher certification through the Orthodox Union on August 15, 2023. Since its inception, Sprinkle Pop has been dedicated to delivering innovative and delightful baking... - September 08, 2023 - Sprinkle Pop
Rosh Hashanah, Sukkot & Simchat Torah 2023 Meals to be Served at Talia's Steakhouse
Talia's Steakhouse & Bar will once again be serving prepaid Jewish holiday meals at the restaurant. Limited indoor and outdoor dining space available. - September 07, 2023 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Yalil Guerra and the GSO-Guerra String Orchestra Present a New, Daring Musical Program in Los Angeles City
Latin GRAMMY-winner and 8-time nominee Dr. Yalil Guerra and the prestigious and acclaimed Guerra String Orchestra return to the stage with an exceptional and interesting program. - August 16, 2023 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Dr. Mary J. Gallant Recognized as a Woman of Distinction for Fall 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Woman of Distinction for fall 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Each quarter, the publication chooses four women for its distinction award. These four noteworthy women deserve... - August 02, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Amidst Rising Antisemitism, Jacksonville’s Southside Jewish Community Dedicates New Outdoor Event Space
On Sunday, June 4, Chabad of Southside will celebrate the Jewish center’s nearly two decades of growth and communal service with a dedication of a multipurpose community gathering space. The Chabad Center’s “Model Family Terrace by the Lake” will host social and religious... - May 24, 2023 - Chabad.org
In Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month: Discover Tripographer, a Jewish Female-Founded Travel Startup
Celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month with Tripographer, a platform founded by Jewish female entrepreneur Emily Eisenberg. Create, share, and discover travel itineraries while promoting self-discovery, tolerance, and inclusivity. Explore Jewish American culture through shared itineraries, guides highlighting Jewish sites, and lists of top Jewish delis. Embrace Emily's vision for a global community united by travel and shared experiences. Download the free Tripographer app today. - May 08, 2023 - Tripographer
Klaus P. Fischer, Ph.D. Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Klaus P. Fischer, Ph.D., of Lompoc, California, has been selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education. About Klaus P. Fischer, Ph.D. Klaus P. Fischer, Ph.D. is a cultural historian of modern Europe... - May 03, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Glatt Kosher Passover Seders 2023 at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, NYC Kosher Restaurant in Manhattan
Two Upper West Side Locations for a Seder Dinner: 1) Fully Communal Seder at The Jewish Center, 181 West 86th Street, New York, New York 10024; 2) Non-Communal Seder at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, 668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, New York 10025. - March 31, 2023 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Jacobs Obamedo’s Newly Released “You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him” is an Impactful Message of the Importance of Standing Boldly in Faith
“You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him: 'Journey From Passive To Active Faith,'” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacobs Obamedo is a thoughtful discussion of the dangers of allowing anxiety and doubt to hold a place within one’s spiritual and personal journey. - March 28, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
AmpleHarvest.org Founder to Present at "Addressing Food Waste: How Faiths/Faith Organizations can Connect Gardening Abundance with Vulnerable Communities’ Food Needs"
Gary Oppenheimer, founder and executive director of AmpleHarvest.org, will join panel on addressing food waste at EPA webinar on March 21; Time: 6:30 – 8:00 PM ET - March 19, 2023 - AmpleHarvest.org
Author Leslie Sandler’s New Book, "Jacob and Bunny," Follows a Magic Easter Bunny Who is Taught About Passover by His New Friend and Joins in His Family's Celebration
Recent release “Jacob and Bunny: The Magic Easter Bunny Comes to Passover Seder,” from Covenant Books author Leslie Sandler, centers around a young boy named Jacob, who witnesses a Magic Easter bunny come to life on the way to celebrate Passover with his family. After inviting his new friend over to celebrate, Bunny learns all about different Passover traditions and celebrations. - March 02, 2023 - Covenant Books
Author Steven Nur Ahmed’s New Book, "Resurrection of the Dead," Explores Formerly Hidden Divine Truths of the Universe Through Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Texts
Recent release “Resurrection of the Dead: The Beatific Vision in the Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Scriptures,” from Page Publishing author Steven Nur Ahmed, is a thought-provoking and eye-opening analysis of three Holy Scripture, the ways in which they are connected, and how they can be used to reveal divine truths of the universe. - February 27, 2023 - Page Publishing
Author Dr. Ayodeji Adekunle Daramola’s New Book, "The Judeo-Christian Fallacy," Looks at the Relationship Between Judaism and Christianity and Which Truly Came First
Recent release “The Judeo-Christian Fallacy: Setting the Records Straight,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ayodeji Adekunle Daramola, is an eye-opening discussion that attempts to dispel the belief that Christianity is simply an offshoot or evolution of Judaism, but rather considers if the opposite can be true in that Judaism is a misconception of Christianity. - February 24, 2023 - Covenant Books
Atlanta Jewish Life Festival Returns Again on March 5
The Atlanta Jewish Life Festival is returning for a fourth year to the world-famous Georgia Aquarium. Tickets are on sale now for the March 5 event scheduled from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. entering through the Ocean’s Ballroom entrance. The event, founded by the Atlanta Jewish Times, is... - February 15, 2023 - Atlanta Jewish Times
Holocaust Film Inspires Indiana Town
"The Ice Cream Man," a short film about the Holocaust starring Noah Emmerich will be shot this March in Columbus, Indiana. Based on the true story of Ernst Cahn, a popular Jewish owner of an ice cream parlor in Amsterdam, who in 1941 was targeted by SS Lieutenant Klaus Barbie, the infamous "Butcher of Lyon." Cahn's actions sparked a series of events that led to what became known as The February Strike, the first and largest anti-Nazi protest during World War II. - January 27, 2023 - The Ice Cream Man
Author Dan R. Owen’s New Book, "A Teacher’s Commentary on Hebrews," is a Practical Tool for Those Who Teach Bible Studies from the Book of Hebrews
Recent release “A Teacher’s Commentary on Hebrews,” from Covenant Books author Dan R. Owen PhD, is the culmination of several years’ work in the Greek text of Hebrews. The commentary in this book attempts to point out what is actually present in the text, then apply that clear understanding to modern life and ministry. - December 23, 2022 - Covenant Books
Glatt Kosher Passover Seders 2022 at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, NYC Kosher Restaurant in Manhattan
Talia's Steakhouse & Bar has been serving glatt kosher, prepaid Passover Seders and meals for 20 years. Talia's will once again be serving all Pesach Seders and meals for 2022. They will be fully Kosher for Pesach for the entire holiday, including open all of Chol Hamoed. - February 24, 2022 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Dr. Mary Galant Celebrated as a Woman of Distinction for Spring 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Woman of Distinction for Spring 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Each quarter, the publication chooses four women for its distinction award. These four noteworthy women deserve... - February 22, 2022 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Ilan Sheinfeld is the Recipient of the 2021 Brenner Prize for Literature
Author Ilan Sheinfeld is the recipient of the 2021 Brenner Prize for Literature for his book The Jewish Monk, published by Kinneret Zmora, edited by Noa Menhaim. The announcement was made today by the Hebrew Writers Association in Israel, which is charged with awarding the prize, one of the most... - January 11, 2022 - Ilan Sheinfeld Public Relations and Shufra for Fine Literature publishing
Online Bar Mitzvah Prep School Launches
A New, Flexible Online Option for Boys to Prepare for their Bar Mitzvah. - January 10, 2022 - My Bar Mitzvah Prep School
Mani Nasry's 14 Film Released the Film "We" (2021) on Immigration, Equality, Diversity and Unity. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play and Vudu.
Mani Nasry is a multi-talented film producer, director and actor. Mani is known as leading actor for his recent role in the film, We (2021). The recently released film is touching on subjects of immigration, equality, diversity and unity. The cast of the film includes leading characters with Afghan, Israeli, Iranian, Venezuelan, Chinese backgrounds who portray these roles and have had related personal real life experience. - September 24, 2021 - 14 Film
Dr. Mary J. Gallant Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 and Featured on the Back Cover of the Fall Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of education and research. She is also being... - August 25, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Prepaid Rosh Hashanah 2021 & Holiday Meals at Glatt Kosher Manhattan Restaurant, Talia's Steakhouse & Bar
Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, the premier Glatt Kosher restaurant in NYC, will once again serve prepaid, prix fixe Rosh Hashanah meals over the holiday. - August 19, 2021 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Palm Beach Creamed Honey Kosher Certified Expands Honey Flavors for Rosh Hashanah
Palm Beach Creamed Honey announces the expansion of their Kosher-certified honey, presenting nine flavors of creamed honey just in time for Rosh Hashanah. It's the perfect compliment to the traditional honey and apples with unique flavors to delight your family and guests. - August 17, 2021 - Palm Beach Creamed Honey
The Sexy Jew Store, A High-End Fashion T-Shirt Company & Monthly Anime Comic Series, The Jew Gal International Superheroes, Debuts Worldwide
Amber Gitter, founder of The Sexy Jew Store, debuts The Warrior Jew Haute Couture T-shirt Collection, which is her first of four haute couture t-shirt collections designed by Ms. Gitter for the gutsy, feminist Jew Gal living worldwide. Each one of the haute couture t-shirts has bold two-worded rhinestone statements on the front with a specific number on its backside, making each t-shirt a one-of-a-kind collectors item and a limited edition. Amber says, "It takes guts to wear one of my t-shirts." - August 05, 2021 - The Sexy Jew Store
Rabbi Anchelle Perl: Open Letter to the Juvenile Charged with Painting Swastikas on Port Washington School
The following is an open letter by Rabbi Anchelle Perl to the Juvenile Charged with Painting Swastikas on Port Washington School: "Dear Young Person: No doubt you are learning very quickly the seriousness of your reprehensible and hateful act of anti-Semitism. You will come to understand the... - May 06, 2021 - Chabad of Mineola
Best Faith-Based Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best faith-based Websites in the world as part of their 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries,... - March 27, 2021 - Web Marketing Association
Glatt Kosher, Traditional Passover Seder 2021 at NYC Kosher Restaurant, Talia's Steakhouse & Bar in Manhattan, New York
For over 19 years, Talia's Steakhouse, the premier Glatt Kosher restaurant on the Upper West Side, has been offering prepaid Passover (Pesach) Seders, lunches and dinners for Yom Tov and Shabbat. - March 03, 2021 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
JustKibbitz Empowers Yenta’s to Live Up to Their Matchmaking Potential This Valentine’s Day
Jewish Dating Site Puts Mom in Charge of Profiles and Matchmaking Ensuring Everyone is on Their Best Behavior - February 03, 2021 - JustKibbitz