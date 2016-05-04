|
The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures
The Reverend Dr. Vanessa Lovelace will join Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 1, 2019, as vice president of academic affairs and dean. - June 03, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Searching for Passover Glatt Kosher Restaurants in Manhattan, New York? For over 16 years, Talia's Steakhouse has been offering prepaid Glatt Kosher lunch and dinner Seders during Passover (Pesach), Yom Tov and Shabbat. - April 15, 2019 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Religious Leaders of All Faiths - Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Others - to Give Sermons on Food Waste and Hunger the Weekend of September 6-8, 2019. - January 31, 2019 - AmpleHarvest.org
The William Meredith Foundation is proud to inaugurate The Valentin Krustev Award for Translation. This award includes publication of "Transformation" featuring Goldberg’s exquisite translations of Israeli poets as well as some of the most lucid and insightful analyses of the art of translation. - January 09, 2019 - The William Meredith Foundation
Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of Distinction and with a P.O.W.E.R. Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and research. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. - January 03, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Businesses who want to reach out and connect to the Jewish community have a unique opportunity. JDeal has launched a free “Submit Your Deal” service where a restaurant, bar, or cafe can submit a deal or coupon quickly and easily to their huge number of subscribers. - November 29, 2018 - JDeal
Unprecedented Strategy to Fight Anti-Semitism, Defeat BDS, and Build New Bipartisan Alliances Among Progressives and Conservatives. - October 02, 2018 - Israeli-American Civic Education Institute
Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been honored as a Women of the Month for May 2018 and honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements... - August 08, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The Helen Diller Family Foundation’s 12th Annual Awards Recognize Teens who are Taking a Stand Against Sexual Assault, Advocating for Refugee and Immigrant Rights, Improving Cervical Screening Programs in Developing Countries, Promoting LGBT Rights Among the Homeless Population, and Leading Several More Projects Tackling Today’s Pressing Current Affairs - June 27, 2018 - Helen Diller Family Foundation
“Joy Bliss This: A Teacher’s Journey,” by William Quigley, published by IndieGo Publishing, is the story of the people and events that have impacted the author’s journey as a teacher. He shares his story with soul-baring honesty, his failures as well as his joys and successes. In doing so, he hopes to provide a better understanding of kids, teaching, and education at a time when communities are struggling to define what makes these great - kids, and the ways we nurture and educate them. - April 17, 2018 - INDIEGO Publishing
Celebrate a stress-free Passover 2018 with your friends and family without spending the whole day in the kitchen and cleaning. - March 13, 2018 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Co-produced by RTÉ, American Public Television (APT) and ARTE, and releasing on public television stations nationwide March 1, 2018, “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary” is a new documentary, syndicated by APT (aptonline.org), in which actor Hugh Bonneville (Notting Hill, Downton Abbey, Paddington)... - February 06, 2018 - American Public Television
Otto Neumann’s (1895, Heidelberg - 1975, Munich) early work as an Expressionist painter and printmaker, evolved over 60 years. Neumann worked continuously even as he survived the Third Reich with his wife Hilde Rothschild, who was Jewish. Otto’s art was labeled “degenerate” by the Nazis (an automatic honorific). All of Neumann's work is imbued with a rare and strange intensity. In 2 major exhibitions, over 150 works / artifacts will be exhibited, complimented by receptions, lectures and events. - January 20, 2018 - Rare Nest Gallery
Meticulously researched and written by Max Debono-De-Laurentis, "Rabbi Sha'ul – A Jewish Testimony" takes readers back thousands of years, to days predating the New Testament, to discover exactly how he lived and remained as a Jew.
"It's one of the only books to take such a compelling... - December 05, 2017 - MDDL Discernment and Study Ministry
Rose Medical Center is pleased to announce that Ryan Tobin, COO, has been promoted to President & Chief Executive Officer at Rose Medical Center. Tobin succeeds long-time Rose Medical Center CEO Kenneth Feiler, who announced he was stepping down in October after 21 years leading Rose. Tobin will assume his new role January 2, 2018. - December 05, 2017 - Rose Medical Center
For over 15 years, Talia's Steakhouse has been offering prepaid Glatt Kosher lunch and dinner during Rosh Hashanah, Sukkot, Simchat Torah and Shabbat. - September 04, 2017 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Weekend of September 8-10, 2017 - June 08, 2017 - AmpleHarvest.org
His four year involvement in educating the public about antisemitism, and his willingness to donate to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews earned Rabbi Derrick Whitt the Patriarch Fellowship Honors.
In a letter from IFCJ Founder/President Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, he expressed his deep... - May 21, 2017 - Kehillat HaDerech YHVH
Inaugural art installation for The Harmony Project, a grassroots community organization with a mission to promote and inspire global harmony through the art and perspective of children. - April 08, 2017 - Aventura Place
Celebrate a stress-free Passover 2017 with your friends and family without spending the whole day in the kitchen and cleaning. - April 06, 2017 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
Religious Websites will be reviewed to determine who has the Best Faith-based Website of 2017 as part of the 21st annual WebAward Competition. - April 04, 2017 - Web Marketing Association
Temple Sinai and the JCC of Southern Nevada present 2nd Annual Yiddish Las Vegas Music & Culture Festival starring YidLife Crisis, Valley Cantors/Soloists, Klezmer Band. - March 03, 2017 - Temple Sinai
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Nashville (CCHR Nashville) is holding a special briefing on The Holocaust: What They Don’t Want You to Know in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. - January 11, 2017 - CCHR Nashville
"The Yellow Star" depicts a story of two young boys, no more than twelve of different religious backgrounds learning to appreciate what is left of their life during the Nazi regime in Germany. Illustrator, Illana Barran is also author and illustrator of "The Survival Of The Gingerbread Girl - A Lullaby." - November 29, 2016 - Illana Barran
Chabad @ the Beaches Celebrates 14th Chanukah With Something for Everyone
Chanukah Wonderland Concert, Craft & Fun Fair, Giant Menorah Lighting, Community Festivities
Chabad @ the Beaches is gearing up for their largest Chanukah event ever -- taking Chanukah to a whole new level this year! They... - November 29, 2016 - Chabad @ the Beches
Hanukkah starts on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev, which may occur anywhere from late November to late December in our Gregorian calendar. This year it begins at sundown on Sat, 24 December 2016 and ends on New Year's Day. - November 24, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel
The leaders of the South Windsor Haiti School are visiting South Windsor on Saturday, December 3rd. - November 24, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel
CERTIFIED, INC. has announced an agreement with Switzerland based Galileo Asset Management SA (galileoam.com) to assist in the acquisition of $20 million of equity funding. Such funding will expedite CERTIFIED’s international distribution and usage of their breakthrough disruptive smartphone VERITY™... - November 21, 2016 - CERTIFIED INC.
American Jewish University (AJU) is pleased to announce Mrs. Virginia A. Maas has been appointed Chairperson of the AJU Board of Trustees. Mrs. Maas is well-known and valued leader in the wider Los Angeles Jewish community, serving on numerous nonprofit organizations in a variety of capacities. - November 07, 2016 - American Jewish University
8th House Publishing is proud to announce the release and availability of Abraham Boyarsky’s novel “The Chassidic Trauma Unit.” The book is now available through the publisher and through major retailers the world over and online at Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble, Chapters and other online... - November 02, 2016 - 8th House Publishing
Temple Beth Hillel's Adult Education Series is Proud to Present Renowned Jewish Educator Jo Bruce to discuss The Book of Daniel. - October 29, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel
Temple Beth Hillel’s New Welcome Video Highlights the Temple’s Warmth and Inclusiveness. - October 29, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel
Temple Beth Hillel offers students of all ages and abilities a safe place to explore what being Jewish means to them. - October 21, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel
The return of Cantor Scott Harris to reform synagogue Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor, CT. - October 20, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel
Recent gathering of rabbis representing the reform, conservative, and orthodox congregations of Greater Hartford. - October 20, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel
Paul Silverstein is pleased to announce the sale of the longstanding Temple Bet Breira/ Samu El Or Olom, located in Miami, Florida. Mr. Silverstein represented the Temple and worked on behalf of their Board of Directors. - August 24, 2016 - Florida Commercial Team
After 30 years as an unaffiliated congregation, Bolton Street Synagogue announced this week that it has joined the Reform movement, making Bolton Street the only Reform Congregation in central Baltimore City. - August 14, 2016 - Bolton Street Synagogue
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft announced the completion of a 35 kW solar panel system at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa, CA. Designed and built by SolarCraft, the Napa Synagogue’s photovoltaic system will reduce their carbon footprint while saving thousands in utility costs in the years to come. - August 12, 2016 - SolarCraft
Jonathan (Yoni) Benedek, MSW, who graduated from the Touro College Graduate School of Social Work (GSSW) on June 16, has been awarded the inaugural OHEL Distinguished Community Service Award, as well as the National Association of Social Workers-New York City Chapter (NASW-NYC) Student Award.
The prestigious... - August 11, 2016 - OHEL Children's Home and Family Services
The residents of OHEL Bais Ezra’s Hillcrest residence recently celebrated their 15th anniversary in a home filled with love, laughter and fun. The Hillcrest ladies live active and thriving lives together, enjoying daily programs, day trips, birthdays, and living fulfilled lives.
When the doors... - August 11, 2016 - OHEL Children's Home and Family Services
Weekend of September 23-25, 2016 Set Aside for America’s Clergy Across the Faith Spectrum to Give Sermons on Food Waste - August 10, 2016 - AmpleHarvest.org
Talia's Steakhouse & Bar's announcement of its upcoming Nine Days menu. The NYC kosher restaurant will offer a unique Nine Days menu, which includes various types of fish, pasta & vegetarian dishes. - July 30, 2016 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
A new interfaith guide will soon be available to the public. As the world seems to be searching for peace where ever it can be found, world leaders like Pope Francis have put inter-religious dialogue at the top of their agendas. Other religious leaders are also encouraging interfaith education in a move towards ecumenism and understanding. - June 02, 2016 - Search for Peace
"In simplicity, Borough President, I hope this tube will give visitors another chance to reflect on this horror and never allow any form of genocide to repeat itself." - Victor Mooney - May 28, 2016 - GC Media
Director Debbie Goodstein Explores Her Family’s History Over 70-Year Span in Separate Films Made 25 Years Apart - May 03, 2016 - Debbie Goodstein
The Board of Directors of Surprise Lake Camp is proud to introduce their next Executive Director, Bradley Solmsen, who will join their team on August 1, 2016.
Since 1902, Surprise Lake Camp has provided an oasis for children in the beautiful mountains of Cold Spring, NY. The camp is proud of its rich... - April 27, 2016 - Surprise Lake Camp
Celebrate a stress-free Passover holiday with your loved ones without spending the whole day in the kitchen and cleaning. - April 13, 2016 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House
The Jewish-American Hall of Fame was founded in 1969; it is a division of the non-profit American Jewish Historical Society (founded in 1892). Every year it inducts one or occasionally two noteworthy men or woman in various fields. Past honorees include Albert Einstein, George Gershwin and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. - April 09, 2016 - Jewish-American Hall of Fame
Nate Goodman, age 17, a resident of San Diego, CA shared the stage with Randi Zuckerberg and introduced her keynote address to a crowd of 450 international attendees. The Mayor of Jerusalem attended with his entourage as well as other notable community members and national authorities. The event was held at the Torrey Pines Hilton in the main ballroom during a luncheon on 4/5/16. There was considerable press coverage. - April 06, 2016 - Nate Goodman Enterprises