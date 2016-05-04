PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

Lancaster Seminary Names Vanessa Lovelace Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Seminary The Reverend Dr. Vanessa Lovelace will join Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 1, 2019, as vice president of academic affairs and dean. - June 03, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Traditional, Glatt Kosher for Passover Seder 2019 at Talia's Steakhouse, New York | Manhattan Kosher Restaurants NYC Searching for Passover Glatt Kosher Restaurants in Manhattan, New York? For over 16 years, Talia's Steakhouse has been offering prepaid Glatt Kosher lunch and dinner Seders during Passover (Pesach), Yom Tov and Shabbat. - April 15, 2019 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House

Food Waste Weekend - Thou Shall Not Waste Food Religious Leaders of All Faiths - Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Others - to Give Sermons on Food Waste and Hunger the Weekend of September 6-8, 2019. - January 31, 2019 - AmpleHarvest.org

Barbara Goldberg Wins the 2019 Valentin Krustev Award for Translation The William Meredith Foundation is proud to inaugurate The Valentin Krustev Award for Translation. This award includes publication of "Transformation" featuring Goldberg’s exquisite translations of Israeli poets as well as some of the most lucid and insightful analyses of the art of translation. - January 09, 2019 - The William Meredith Foundation

Dr. Mary J. Gallant Honored as a Woman of Distinction and with a P.O.W.E.R. Podcast by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of Distinction and with a P.O.W.E.R. Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and research. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. - January 03, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Leading Deal & Coupon Platform for Jewish People JDeal Announces New Free “Submit Your Deal” Service to Restaurants and Bars Businesses who want to reach out and connect to the Jewish community have a unique opportunity. JDeal has launched a free “Submit Your Deal” service where a restaurant, bar, or cafe can submit a deal or coupon quickly and easily to their huge number of subscribers. - November 29, 2018 - JDeal

New Israeli-American Advocacy Initiative Launches Platform for Israel Engagement Unprecedented Strategy to Fight Anti-Semitism, Defeat BDS, and Build New Bipartisan Alliances Among Progressives and Conservatives. - October 02, 2018 - Israeli-American Civic Education Institute

Dr. Mary J. Gallant Recognized as a Woman of the Month and Honored on the Reuters Billboard by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been honored as a Women of the Month for May 2018 and honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements... - August 08, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

15 Youth Leaders from Across the U.S. Receive National Award and $36,000 Each for Giving Voice to World's Most Underserved Populations The Helen Diller Family Foundation’s 12th Annual Awards Recognize Teens who are Taking a Stand Against Sexual Assault, Advocating for Refugee and Immigrant Rights, Improving Cervical Screening Programs in Developing Countries, Promoting LGBT Rights Among the Homeless Population, and Leading Several More Projects Tackling Today’s Pressing Current Affairs - June 27, 2018 - Helen Diller Family Foundation

IndieGo Publishing Announces the Release of "Joy Bliss This: A Teacher’s Journey," by William Quigley “Joy Bliss This: A Teacher’s Journey,” by William Quigley, published by IndieGo Publishing, is the story of the people and events that have impacted the author’s journey as a teacher. He shares his story with soul-baring honesty, his failures as well as his joys and successes. In doing so, he hopes to provide a better understanding of kids, teaching, and education at a time when communities are struggling to define what makes these great - kids, and the ways we nurture and educate them. - April 17, 2018 - INDIEGO Publishing

American Public Television Co-Produces and Syndicates “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary,” with Hugh Bonneville, for Easter 2018 Co-produced by RTÉ, American Public Television (APT) and ARTE, and releasing on public television stations nationwide March 1, 2018, “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary” is a new documentary, syndicated by APT (aptonline.org), in which actor Hugh Bonneville (Notting Hill, Downton Abbey, Paddington)... - February 06, 2018 - American Public Television

OTTO NEUMANN: MODERN DEGENERATE at Rare Nest Gallery and State Street Gallery Through March 15th 2018. The Nazi's Labelled Him a "Degenerate" Artist But He Survived. Otto Neumann’s (1895, Heidelberg - 1975, Munich) early work as an Expressionist painter and printmaker, evolved over 60 years. Neumann worked continuously even as he survived the Third Reich with his wife Hilde Rothschild, who was Jewish. Otto’s art was labeled “degenerate” by the Nazis (an automatic honorific). All of Neumann's work is imbued with a rare and strange intensity. In 2 major exhibitions, over 150 works / artifacts will be exhibited, complimented by receptions, lectures and events. - January 20, 2018 - Rare Nest Gallery

Powerful New Book "Rabbi Sha'ul – A Jewish Testimony" Now Available on Amazon Meticulously researched and written by Max Debono-De-Laurentis, "Rabbi Sha'ul – A Jewish Testimony" takes readers back thousands of years, to days predating the New Testament, to discover exactly how he lived and remained as a Jew. "It's one of the only books to take such a compelling... - December 05, 2017 - MDDL Discernment and Study Ministry

Rose Medical Center in Denver, CO Names Ryan Tobin as New President & Chief Executive Officer Rose Medical Center is pleased to announce that Ryan Tobin, COO, has been promoted to President & Chief Executive Officer at Rose Medical Center. Tobin succeeds long-time Rose Medical Center CEO Kenneth Feiler, who announced he was stepping down in October after 21 years leading Rose. Tobin will assume his new role January 2, 2018. - December 05, 2017 - Rose Medical Center

Rabbi Receives Fellowship Honors His four year involvement in educating the public about antisemitism, and his willingness to donate to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews earned Rabbi Derrick Whitt the Patriarch Fellowship Honors. In a letter from IFCJ Founder/President Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, he expressed his deep... - May 21, 2017 - Kehillat HaDerech YHVH

Local Elementary School Children Create an Art Exhibit at Aventura Place for World Peace and Harmony Inaugural art installation for The Harmony Project, a grassroots community organization with a mission to promote and inspire global harmony through the art and perspective of children. - April 08, 2017 - Aventura Place

Best Faith-based Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 21st Annual WebAward Competition Religious Websites will be reviewed to determine who has the Best Faith-based Website of 2017 as part of the 21st annual WebAward Competition. - April 04, 2017 - Web Marketing Association

Yiddish Las Vegas Music & Culture Festival Set for March 18-19 Stars Jamie Elman from YidLife Crisis, More Temple Sinai and the JCC of Southern Nevada present 2nd Annual Yiddish Las Vegas Music & Culture Festival starring YidLife Crisis, Valley Cantors/Soloists, Klezmer Band. - March 03, 2017 - Temple Sinai

Citizens Commission on Human Rights Presents The Holocaust: What They Don’t Want You to Know Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Nashville (CCHR Nashville) is holding a special briefing on The Holocaust: What They Don’t Want You to Know in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. - January 11, 2017 - CCHR Nashville

"The Yellow Star" by Aaron Seth, Speaks to a Young Audience. He Writes About Life During the Holocaust. What is Life Worth, When Nothing is Left? "The Yellow Star" depicts a story of two young boys, no more than twelve of different religious backgrounds learning to appreciate what is left of their life during the Nazi regime in Germany. Illustrator, Illana Barran is also author and illustrator of "The Survival Of The Gingerbread Girl - A Lullaby." - November 29, 2016 - Illana Barran

Chanukah Wonderland and Concert Chabad @ the Beaches Celebrates 14th Chanukah With Something for Everyone Chanukah Wonderland Concert, Craft & Fun Fair, Giant Menorah Lighting, Community Festivities Chabad @ the Beaches is gearing up for their largest Chanukah event ever -- taking Chanukah to a whole new level this year! They... - November 29, 2016 - Chabad @ the Beches

Temple Beth Hillel Shares the Story of Hanukkah Hanukkah starts on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev, which may occur anywhere from late November to late December in our Gregorian calendar. This year it begins at sundown on Sat, 24 December 2016 and ends on New Year's Day. - November 24, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel

South Windsor Haiti School is Building a Better World Through Education The leaders of the South Windsor Haiti School are visiting South Windsor on Saturday, December 3rd. - November 24, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel

CERTIFIED, INC. $20 Million Fundraising Acquisition CERTIFIED, INC. has announced an agreement with Switzerland based Galileo Asset Management SA (galileoam.com) to assist in the acquisition of $20 million of equity funding. Such funding will expedite CERTIFIED’s international distribution and usage of their breakthrough disruptive smartphone VERITY™... - November 21, 2016 - CERTIFIED INC.

Los Angeles Jewish Community Leader Virginia A. Maas Appointed American Jewish University Board Chair American Jewish University (AJU) is pleased to announce Mrs. Virginia A. Maas has been appointed Chairperson of the AJU Board of Trustees. Mrs. Maas is well-known and valued leader in the wider Los Angeles Jewish community, serving on numerous nonprofit organizations in a variety of capacities. - November 07, 2016 - American Jewish University

8th House Publishing Announces the Releases of "The Chassidic Trauma Unit" by Abraham Boyarsky 8th House Publishing is proud to announce the release and availability of Abraham Boyarsky’s novel “The Chassidic Trauma Unit.” The book is now available through the publisher and through major retailers the world over and online at Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble, Chapters and other online... - November 02, 2016 - 8th House Publishing

Premier Jewish Education in a Contemporary Reform Setting Temple Beth Hillel's Adult Education Series is Proud to Present Renowned Jewish Educator Jo Bruce to discuss The Book of Daniel. - October 29, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel

New Video: Welcome to Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor, CT Temple Beth Hillel’s New Welcome Video Highlights the Temple’s Warmth and Inclusiveness. - October 29, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel

Build Relationships, Community and Identity: Enrollment Open for Temple Beth Hillel's Religious School and Education Center Temple Beth Hillel offers students of all ages and abilities a safe place to explore what being Jewish means to them. - October 21, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel

The Return of Cantor Scott Harris to Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor The return of Cantor Scott Harris to reform synagogue Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor, CT. - October 20, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel

The Greater Hartford Rabbinic Association Makes Up a Prestigious Collection of Spiritual Leaders Recent gathering of rabbis representing the reform, conservative, and orthodox congregations of Greater Hartford. - October 20, 2016 - Temple Beth Hillel

Bet Breira/Samu El Or Olom Sold for $5,350,000 Paul Silverstein is pleased to announce the sale of the longstanding Temple Bet Breira/ Samu El Or Olom, located in Miami, Florida. Mr. Silverstein represented the Temple and worked on behalf of their Board of Directors. - August 24, 2016 - Florida Commercial Team

Baltimore’s Bolton Street Synagogue Affiliates with the Reform Movement After 30 years as an unaffiliated congregation, Bolton Street Synagogue announced this week that it has joined the Reform movement, making Bolton Street the only Reform Congregation in central Baltimore City. - August 14, 2016 - Bolton Street Synagogue

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for Congregation Beth Shalom; The Sun Shines on Napa Valley Synagogue Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft announced the completion of a 35 kW solar panel system at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa, CA. Designed and built by SolarCraft, the Napa Synagogue’s photovoltaic system will reduce their carbon footprint while saving thousands in utility costs in the years to come. - August 12, 2016 - SolarCraft

Touro Social Work Graduate Wins OHEL’s Inaugural Distinguished Community Service Award Jonathan (Yoni) Benedek, MSW, who graduated from the Touro College Graduate School of Social Work (GSSW) on June 16, has been awarded the inaugural OHEL Distinguished Community Service Award, as well as the National Association of Social Workers-New York City Chapter (NASW-NYC) Student Award. The prestigious... - August 11, 2016 - OHEL Children's Home and Family Services

OHEL Bais Ezra’s Hillcrest Residence Celebrate 15 Year Anniversary The residents of OHEL Bais Ezra’s Hillcrest residence recently celebrated their 15th anniversary in a home filled with love, laughter and fun. The Hillcrest ladies live active and thriving lives together, enjoying daily programs, day trips, birthdays, and living fulfilled lives. When the doors... - August 11, 2016 - OHEL Children's Home and Family Services

Save the Date: Food Waste Weekend Weekend of September 23-25, 2016 Set Aside for America’s Clergy Across the Faith Spectrum to Give Sermons on Food Waste - August 10, 2016 - AmpleHarvest.org

Christian Publishing Company Will be Launching a New Interfaith Guide This Summer A new interfaith guide will soon be available to the public. As the world seems to be searching for peace where ever it can be found, world leaders like Pope Francis have put inter-religious dialogue at the top of their agendas. Other religious leaders are also encouraging interfaith education in a move towards ecumenism and understanding. - June 02, 2016 - Search for Peace

GC Media Announces US Rower Honors 6 Million Jews at Brooklyn Borough Hall "In simplicity, Borough President, I hope this tube will give visitors another chance to reflect on this horror and never allow any form of genocide to repeat itself." - Victor Mooney - May 28, 2016 - GC Media

To Commemorate Yom Hashoah Documentary Double Feature to Screen at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on May 3 Director Debbie Goodstein Explores Her Family’s History Over 70-Year Span in Separate Films Made 25 Years Apart - May 03, 2016 - Debbie Goodstein

Surprise Lake Camp Announces New Executive Director The Board of Directors of Surprise Lake Camp is proud to introduce their next Executive Director, Bradley Solmsen, who will join their team on August 1, 2016. Since 1902, Surprise Lake Camp has provided an oasis for children in the beautiful mountains of Cold Spring, NY. The camp is proud of its rich... - April 27, 2016 - Surprise Lake Camp

The Jewish-American Hall of Fame Announces That Its 47th Annual Inductee is Radio and Television Pioneer Gertrude Berg (Better Known as Molly Goldberg) The Jewish-American Hall of Fame was founded in 1969; it is a division of the non-profit American Jewish Historical Society (founded in 1892). Every year it inducts one or occasionally two noteworthy men or woman in various fields. Past honorees include Albert Einstein, George Gershwin and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. - April 09, 2016 - Jewish-American Hall of Fame