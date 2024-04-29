Captain Quaalude Brings Out Refreshing Electronic Music With New Album "Dirty Club Samich"
Richmond, IN, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Captain Quaalude is bringing his a-game out for electronic audio fans with his newest album. Comprising 10 tracks, "Dirty Club Samich" is a perfect mood enhancer for Electronic lovers and anyone who enjoys rhythm and quality music. The album is creatively electric to its core, bringing out the genre's authentic essence and encapsulating the concept's curiosity. Throughout the 10 album tracks, the artist has used several genre-bending elements that successfully catered to a broader audience palette. Whether the audience rocks with a retro wave, or synthwave, or wants to explore the uncharted musical territory, there is a track on the album, waiting to resonate with them.
Some of the standalone tracks from the album include "Timbre Field Studies from the Milky Way" "Mating Dance Ritual," "Stardust," "Collage," etc. The entire listening journey is as unique as each track. It’s an unforgettable musical experience to the audience. Captain Quaalude has also successfully showcased his god-gifted talent of impressing people with his musical craft and calling for his creative choices. The album is so uniquely made that its distinctive instrumental choices will make even non-EDM lovers ardent fans. "Dirty Club Samich" is currently streaming on Spotify.
Nicholas Heltzel
765-914-7672
https://open.spotify.com/album/2g9XEtlnKlYcyJXhCi4EGS?si=g4_JjWGCSdWQ5twmkYBPfw
https://open.spotify.com/album/2g9XEtlnKlYcyJXhCi4EGS?si=g4_JjWGCSdWQ5twmkYBPfw
