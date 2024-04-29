“Dark Justice" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Gaetano Piccadaci Tells a Gripping Story of Corruption and Redemption in New Book
Dacula, GA, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The underbelly of small-town politics while confronting the incompetence of the town's superintendent changes Gaetano Piccadaci’s view of justice forever.
Set against the backdrop of the Department of Public Works, Piccaaci paints a vivid picture of deceit, corruption, and the relentless pursuit of truth. Through his eyes, readers are thrust into a world where lies masquerade as truths and power are wielded with impunity.
“My story isn't just about surviving; it's about exposing corruption and challenging the status quo,” says author Gaetano Piccadaci.
Piccadaci’s gripping story exposes the moral complexities inherent to challenging the status quo, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as they ponder the ultimate question: will justice prevail in the face of darkness?
The official date of release was Friday, April 26, 2024, on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of storytellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self-publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghostwriting, brand development, and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Set against the backdrop of the Department of Public Works, Piccaaci paints a vivid picture of deceit, corruption, and the relentless pursuit of truth. Through his eyes, readers are thrust into a world where lies masquerade as truths and power are wielded with impunity.
“My story isn't just about surviving; it's about exposing corruption and challenging the status quo,” says author Gaetano Piccadaci.
Piccadaci’s gripping story exposes the moral complexities inherent to challenging the status quo, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as they ponder the ultimate question: will justice prevail in the face of darkness?
The official date of release was Friday, April 26, 2024, on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of storytellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self-publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghostwriting, brand development, and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Contact
Extreme Overflow PublishingContact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Categories