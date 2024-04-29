“Morpheus: God of Dreams” by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Gaetano Piccadaci Takes Sci-fi Lovers On An Unforgettable Galactic Journey in New Book
Dacula, GA, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Inspired by a world plagued by human neglect and environmental degradation, Gaetano Piccadaci creates a spellbinding tale that seamlessly blends mythology, human existence, and the enduring power of love.
In this captivating sci-fi fantasy fiction, Piccadaci introduces readers to Morpheus, the ancient god of dreams, who descends from the celestial realms to a ravaged Earth. Determined to cleanse the planet of its toxicity and start anew with his wife, Jill, Morpheus faces a world teeming with conflict and misunderstanding.
As tensions escalate between the divine and mortal inhabitants, Morpheus and Jill must navigate treacherous waters, seeking redemption amidst the chaos. But when forces from Morpheus' celestial home threaten to intervene, they embark on a perilous journey of discovery and transformation.
Gaetano Piccadaci, the mastermind behind this mesmerizing narrative, invites readers to delve into a world where dreams and reality collide, challenging the very fabric of existence. With its spellbinding storyline and vivid imagery, "Morpheus: God of Dreams" promises to captivate readers of all ages and leave them longing for more.
The official date of release was Friday, April 26, 2024, on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of storytellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self-publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghostwriting, brand development, and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Contact
Yolanda Lewis
