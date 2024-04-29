CognitoSpark Founder Md Rifakat Siddiqui Builds Seven-Figure Marketing Agency Catering to International Clients

Md Rifakat Siddiqui, a seasoned graphic designer with over 8 years of experience, has established CognitoSpark, a thriving digital marketing agency focusing on international clients. Since its inception in 2019, CognitoSpark has rapidly grown into a seven-figure enterprise under Rifakat's leadership. Rifakat's expertise as a graphic designer, ads creative expert, and certified psychology professional has been instrumental in the agency's success.