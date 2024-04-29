Fourth Annual Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation Recipients Chosen
Philadelphia Nonprofit awards 10 scholarships to date to high school seniors.
Philadelphia, PA, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation announced today that three recipients have been selected for its inaugural scholarship program, totaling 10 scholarships to date since the nonprofit was established. The announcement was made by the foundation’s Founder and President, Khadijah Butler.
The three recipients will each receive $1,000 merit-based scholarships for assistance with tuition at Morehouse College, Fashion Institute of Technology, and Union College, respectively.
The CDB Scholarship Foundation was established in January 2020 to honor the life of Craig D. Butler, for whom the scholarship is named, and to continue his legacy of integrity, generosity, and service after he was shot and murdered at the hands of a 14-year-old in 1999.
“This scholarship year we expanded to the full state of Pennsylvania and next school year we expect to expand to South Jersey,” said Butler. “I resonated with all the scholars personally, as they too experience the void of not having their fathers but still persevere despite their circumstances.” It makes my heart smile to see our scholars with weighted GPAs of 3.9 and above, working part-time and as star athletes.”
To qualify for the Craig D. Butler Scholarship, a student must submit an application and supporting documentation, be a resident of Pennsylvania at the time of application; be of African American descent; have a scholastic grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, and be entering a two or four-year college or university or an accredited vocational-technical school as a full-time freshman in the fall of the year of the award announcement. The disbursement of funds goes directly to the college, university, or vocational-technical school.
The application process for 2025 graduating high school seniors will be available on CDB Scholarship’s website in September 2024. Applications and associated materials will be due in April 2025, recipients will be notified in May 2025 and an awards event for scholarship recipients will be held in the summer of 2025.
About CDB Scholarship Foundation
CDB Scholarship aims to aid young adults from underserved populations to pursue higher education. Each year, the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation will seek future high school graduates to offer financial support as they pursue their dreams in the aftermath of gun violence. In addition to the inaugural scholarship award, CDB Scholarships’ key programs are Education (Bridging the Education Gap of minority, low-income students and mitigating the School to Prison Pipeline) Violence Interruption (Redirecting the youths’ focus from gun violence to education and vending at Anti-Violence Resource Events), and Community Wellness (providing scholarship workshops to parents of low-income students).
Connect
Website https://www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com/
Connect
Contact
Khadijah Butler
(267) 362-9082
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship
