Future Electronics Singapore Celebrates International Women’s Day 2024

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics (FE), recently celebrated Easter at the Singapore Regional Office. The Company organized two activities during this festive event to bond its employees together and bring festive cheer and delight to its office.
The first was an egg-hunt. Future Electronics’ HR Team had hidden twelve eggs around the office with specially crafted riddles which hinted at their location. Twelve lucky employees who found the eggs walked away with a thirty dollars supermarket Voucher. Employees had a blast hunting down the eggs around the office together and the riddles posed a fun challenge.
Furthermore, Future Electronics also distributed colorful donuts as an additional sweet treat for its employees. Employees grabbed theirs from the pantry and gobbled them down!
Overall, the Easter event was a memorable one and served to highlight why Future Electronics is a truly fun and magical Company to work at.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
