Loveforce International Announces Its May 2024 Releases
Loveforce International announced information about its May 2024 Digital Music Releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its May 2024 Digital Music Single releases. There will be nine different releases by eight different recording artists. The Digital Music Singles will be released on four of the five Fridays in May including May 10, 17, 24 and 31. There will be no releases on Friday, May 3.
There will be nine different releases by eight different recording artists. The eight recording artists included on the May release schedule include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, Anna Hamilton, inRchild, The Loveforce Collective and Covid-19. Multiple music genres will be represented in the May releases. Genres represented include Soul, Soul-Pop, Rock, Instrumental Rock, Spiritual, and Folk-Rock.
“There will be a strong presence of Rock and Soul music in our May releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Along with a scattering of Folk music, Spiritual music and instrumentals,” he continued.
Loveforce International May Digital Music Releases will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
