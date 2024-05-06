Author Shelley Ewing’s New Book, "I Lost My Mommy on the Mountaintop," Follows Four Young Children Who Must Find Their Mother After Getting Lost on a Hiking Trip

Recent release “I Lost My Mommy on the Mountaintop” from Page Publishing author Shelley Ewing is a heartfelt story that centers around four young children who get separated from their mother while out hiking one day. Determined to be reunited, the children set off to navigate the great outdoors on their own, making new friends with the animals and appreciating the nature around them along the way.