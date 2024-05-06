Author Shelley Ewing’s New Book, "I Lost My Mommy on the Mountaintop," Follows Four Young Children Who Must Find Their Mother After Getting Lost on a Hiking Trip
Recent release “I Lost My Mommy on the Mountaintop” from Page Publishing author Shelley Ewing is a heartfelt story that centers around four young children who get separated from their mother while out hiking one day. Determined to be reunited, the children set off to navigate the great outdoors on their own, making new friends with the animals and appreciating the nature around them along the way.
Windermere, FL, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shelley Ewing, a first-time author with a love of literature and travel who currently resides in Orlando, Florida, with her husband and rescue pups, has completed her new book, “I Lost My Mommy on the Mountaintop”: a delightful tale that follows four children who, while on a hiking trip, get separated from their mother and embark on a thrilling adventure to find her and return home.
“‘I Lost My Mommy on the Mountaintop’ is based on a true story of four family members losing their erstwhile hiking leader and Mommy in Rocky Mountain National Park,” writes Ewing. “This story covers their trek across the mountain in search of her and the animals native to the park. The conversations with the animals are fictional, but the adventure was real. Take a hike with these heroes and explore the park from a safe distance and learn about the wonders it beholds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shelley Ewing’s enthralling tale will take readers of all ages on a riveting journey as they discover the incredible wonders of the outdoors while following along on this unforgettable adventure. Brimming with colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Ewing’s story to life, “I Lost My Mommy on the Mountaintop” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “I Lost My Mommy on the Mountaintop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
