Author James Titus’s New Book, "Dawud Al-Dajjal: David The Deceiver," Explores the Global Consequences of One Man’s Growing Movement for a One-World Government Order

Recent release “Dawud Al-Dajjal: David The Deceiver” from Page Publishing author James Titus is a riveting drama that follows the fallout after one man, Dawud al-Dajjal, begins to espouse the possibilities of a one-world government and generates a mass following. As Dawud’s movement gains momentum, the capitalists of the world grow angry, and soon the world erupts into all-out war.