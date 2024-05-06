Author James Titus’s New Book, "Dawud Al-Dajjal: David The Deceiver," Explores the Global Consequences of One Man’s Growing Movement for a One-World Government Order
Recent release “Dawud Al-Dajjal: David The Deceiver” from Page Publishing author James Titus is a riveting drama that follows the fallout after one man, Dawud al-Dajjal, begins to espouse the possibilities of a one-world government and generates a mass following. As Dawud’s movement gains momentum, the capitalists of the world grow angry, and soon the world erupts into all-out war.
New Fort Richey, FL, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Titus, who recently retired from the nursing profession after thirty years of service and has had a fascination concerning the end-times and the second coming for decades, has completed his new book, “Dawud Al-Dajjal: David The Deceiver”: a gripping saga that centers around one man who grows to power and gains followers for his support of a one-world government, leading to chaos and destruction the likes of which the world has never seen.
“‘Dawud al-Dajjal (David the Deceiver)’ describes how one very brilliant young man is able to garner local support, which soon grows into millions of supporters worldwide by merely suggesting the idea of a one-world government, which, in time, would be labeled the New World Order,” writes Titus. “Dawud graduated with a degree in political science from Columbia University at the age of seventeen. The name Dawud became known in every corner of the globe, causing upheaval between the one-world government or Dawud supporters and the traditional capitalists and/or dictators around the world. Civil wars became commonplace in nearly every country. Entire countries became no-fly zones. With the world on fire, Dawud eventually disappears as the earth disintegrates to ashes. Far-fetched? Maybe not! Who is Dawud? What is Dawud?”
Published by Page Publishing, James Titus’s enthralling tale is a thought-provoking read that will keep the pages turning as the world erupts into chaos and destruction, leaving few spared from the flames of war. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Titus weaves an unforgettable tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Dawud Al-Dajjal: David The Deceiver” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
