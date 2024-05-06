Author Brian Cote’s New Book, "The House at 206," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Supernatural Dealings with Angels and Demons During a Three-Week Period

Recent release “The House at 206” from Covenant Books author Brian Cote is an extraordinary story which, among other things, reveals how the author had a great deal of supernatural contact with angels and demons alike for a period of three solid weeks while living at the titular house at 206, and the ways in which his experiences forever changed him.