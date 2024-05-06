Author Brian Cote’s New Book, "The House at 206," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Supernatural Dealings with Angels and Demons During a Three-Week Period
Recent release “The House at 206” from Covenant Books author Brian Cote is an extraordinary story which, among other things, reveals how the author had a great deal of supernatural contact with angels and demons alike for a period of three solid weeks while living at the titular house at 206, and the ways in which his experiences forever changed him.
Dousman, WI, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brian Cote, a singer/songwriter of modern contemporary Christian music, as well as a tempered Christian who has lived a life full of experiences fluctuating from cataclysmic to miraculous, has completed his new book, “The House at 206”: a shocking and eye-opening novel that explores the incredible experience had by the author when he came into contact with both angels and demons alike.
“This is a true story of a man who from the age of five years old began experiencing paranormal and supernatural events,” shares Cote. “These occurrences along with many brutal injuries and tough situations set him apart from the ‘normal’ or ‘average’ person.
“After repeatedly cheating death, he realized that God would not let him die or let him down. Ten years ago, he found himself living in a house where for three solid weeks he had personal contact with guardian angels and some demonic entities as well. Undeniable were these bizarre encounters due to the fact that three other people in the house experienced this phenomenon in real-time with him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brian Cote’s new book will transport readers as they explore the peculiar life of one man and how, through angels, God revealed his plan for this man’s life inside of the house at 206.
Readers can purchase “The House at 206” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This is a true story of a man who from the age of five years old began experiencing paranormal and supernatural events,” shares Cote. “These occurrences along with many brutal injuries and tough situations set him apart from the ‘normal’ or ‘average’ person.
“After repeatedly cheating death, he realized that God would not let him die or let him down. Ten years ago, he found himself living in a house where for three solid weeks he had personal contact with guardian angels and some demonic entities as well. Undeniable were these bizarre encounters due to the fact that three other people in the house experienced this phenomenon in real-time with him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brian Cote’s new book will transport readers as they explore the peculiar life of one man and how, through angels, God revealed his plan for this man’s life inside of the house at 206.
Readers can purchase “The House at 206” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories