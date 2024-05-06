Author Francisco C. DeLaRosa’s New Book, “Memorandum of Points and Authorities,” is a Story Featuring America vs Russia in Court
Recent release “Memorandum of Points and Authorities” from Newman Springs Publishing author Francisco C. DeLaRosa showcases the art of murder and how big powers get away with it.
Walla Walla, WA, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Francisco C. DeLaRosa has completed his new book, “Memorandum of Points and Authorities”: a gripping take of reality and the history not spoken about, the way murder is used as a political tool on both sides of the aisle and trying to expose a crumb of truth for those who read the book.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Memorandum of Points and Authorities" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
