Author Patricia Bradshaw’s New Book, "Introduction of Francis Stein," Follows One Woman’s Murderous Rampage to Obtain What She Needs to Build the Perfect Man
Recent release “Introduction of Francis Stein” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patricia Bradshaw tells the fascinating story of Francis Stein, a woman who, desperate to make the ultimate lover, lures men to her lab where she extracts their DNA and the best parts of them and discards the rest without remorse.
Waco, TX, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Bradshaw, an author, playwright, songstress, ordained minister, and recording artist for Thumbline Productions, has completed her new book, “Introduction of Francis Stein”: a thrilling novel that centers around one woman’s scientific experiment to use DNA and body parts from other men in order to build the perfect mate.
“Introduction of Francis Stein” follows Francis, a woman desperate for love who discovers the ultimate method of creating the perfect lover by using the best parts of other men and discarding the rest. Utilizing her custom-build lab and scientific knowledge, Francis sets about luring men to her home, where she kills them in order to extract what she needs but doesn’t realize that the spirits of those she kills remain behind to haunt her. As she builds her new boyfriend, the spirits of her victims all enter his body to possess him, working together to extract their revenge for her devious ways.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Bradshaw’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats with each stunning twist and killer surprise. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Bradshaw weaves a compelling novel that’s sure to shock and delight, remaining with readers long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Introduction of Francis Stein” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Introduction of Francis Stein” follows Francis, a woman desperate for love who discovers the ultimate method of creating the perfect lover by using the best parts of other men and discarding the rest. Utilizing her custom-build lab and scientific knowledge, Francis sets about luring men to her home, where she kills them in order to extract what she needs but doesn’t realize that the spirits of those she kills remain behind to haunt her. As she builds her new boyfriend, the spirits of her victims all enter his body to possess him, working together to extract their revenge for her devious ways.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Bradshaw’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats with each stunning twist and killer surprise. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Bradshaw weaves a compelling novel that’s sure to shock and delight, remaining with readers long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Introduction of Francis Stein” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories