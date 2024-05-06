Author Patricia Bradshaw’s New Book, "Introduction of Francis Stein," Follows One Woman’s Murderous Rampage to Obtain What She Needs to Build the Perfect Man

Recent release “Introduction of Francis Stein” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patricia Bradshaw tells the fascinating story of Francis Stein, a woman who, desperate to make the ultimate lover, lures men to her lab where she extracts their DNA and the best parts of them and discards the rest without remorse.