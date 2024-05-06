Joan Beth Beugen’s New Book, “Dear Person That I Have Not Met…,” is a Heartfelt Collection of Letters Written by the Author to Her Then Unborn Grandchild
New York, NY, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The estate of Fulton Books author Joan Beth Beugen, a loving grandmother and Northwestern University graduate who had a highly respected career as a writer, has released her book, “Dear Person That I Have Not Met...: A Grandmother's Love Letters to Her Unborn Grandchild”: a collection of heartfelt letters written by the author in anticipation of the birth of her first grandchild, containing advice and encouraging messages of love.
In the autumn of 2008, author Joan Beth Beugen was told by her daughter that she was pregnant with who would become Joan’s very first grandchild. It was to become an exciting time in her family, but Joan was worried. She was very concerned that tiny one (that was what she called him) had no way of knowing what this growing and developing stuff it was going through was all about. And she was determined to help reassure tiny one that it was all right. But growing into the world can be a scary thing, and Joan was determined to help.
Thus, Joan began writing letters to this little person that she had not met to explain some of the changes that were happening to him and to give him a head start in dealing with some of the challenges of the waiting world. Her letters, filled with fun and life lessons, remind all of us of our shared humanity.
Published by Fulton Books, Joan Beth Beugen’s book is a beautiful and emotionally stirring series that is sure to capture the hearts of readers from all walks of life. From loving words of encouragement to deep, poignant discussions on life itself, “Dear Person That I Have Not Met…” is sure to keep readers engaged with each entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dear Person That I Have Not Met...: A Grandmother's Love Letters to Her Unborn Grandchild” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
