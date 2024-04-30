Pacifica Graduate Institute Welcomes Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS, as Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging

With DEIB policies, programs, and initiatives under the microscope of legislative and political pressures across the higher education landscape, Pacifica Graduate Institute maintains its unwavering commitment to nurturing an environment in its depth psychological academic community where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) are integral. This dedication is embodied in the announcement of its new Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging, Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS.