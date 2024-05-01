The Cripple of Inishmaan at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the bittersweet and daring dark Irish comedy, The Cripple of Inishmaan as its next student production.
Director Benjamin Cole. Assistant Director Steve Smith. Costumer, Roxas Shepherd; Sound Designer, Caleb Foley; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan. Catalina Zelles will be joining as a student ASL interpreter for the closing performance May 19.
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and seven student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website.
Featured in the cast are (Bugz Baltzer, Del Mar; Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Tirzah Cisneros, Escondido; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Paul Smith, Shadowridge).
Performances are May 16th through 19th on the MainStage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM May 16 and 17, 2PM and 5:30PM May 18, and 2PM May 19. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
