Leisa Braband’s Newly Released "The Pet Nanny" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Adventure

“The Pet Nanny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leisa Braband is a delightful story that follows twelve-year-old Libby Lancaster as she navigates the challenges of her parents' divorce and finds solace and purpose in caring for pets. Through her adventures as a pet nanny, Libby discovers the power of friendship, resilience, and the healing bonds between humans and animals.