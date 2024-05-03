Leisa Braband’s Newly Released "The Pet Nanny" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Adventure
“The Pet Nanny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leisa Braband is a delightful story that follows twelve-year-old Libby Lancaster as she navigates the challenges of her parents' divorce and finds solace and purpose in caring for pets. Through her adventures as a pet nanny, Libby discovers the power of friendship, resilience, and the healing bonds between humans and animals.
Wisconsin Dells, WI, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Pet Nanny,” a lighthearted celebration of life’s simple moments and comforts during times of challenge, is the creation of published author, Leisa Braband.
Braband shares, “Twelve-year-old Libby Lancaster is uprooted from her suburban roots and moved to downtown Chicago when her parents decide to divorce. It’s summer, and without the comforts of her school chums and the only neighborhood she’s ever known, she’s bored and lonely…until she becomes a pet nanny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leisa Braband’s new book beautifully captures the essence of friendship and the transformative power of love. Through Libby's interactions with her furry charges, readers are drawn into a world of adventure, laughter, and unexpected discoveries. As Libby navigates the complexities of her new life, she learns valuable lessons about compassion, empathy, and the importance of being true to oneself.
Consumers can purchase “The Pet Nanny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Pet Nanny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
