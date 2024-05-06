Esther Manning’s Newly Released "My Castle Wall" Offers Healing and Empowerment for Survivors
“My Castle Wall” from Christian Faith Publishing author Esther Manning is a poignant account of the author's journey from victim to survivor of sexual abuse. Through heartfelt poetry and personal reflections, Manning provides hope and encouragement for those who have faced similar traumas, offering a path to healing and empowerment.
Tooele, UT, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Castle Wall”: an emotionally charged collection of poetry and short stories. “My Castle Wall” is the creation of published author, Esther Manning, a sexual abuse survivor who shares a message of hope and encouragement for others facing similar hurts.
Manning shares, “My Castle Wall was written from the perspective of going from victim to survivor of sexual abuse. Within those pages are people who taught me and took away my dignity and true self. Poems and short writings guide the reader through the trauma and drama of my life, unfolded as a victim, and how I was rescued through therapy to regain my identity as a survivor.
“My story covers events that happened throughout twenty years of my life, being abused by no less than eleven perpetrators. As an adult, my three children became victims of a neighbor, and I had taken them into a children’s therapy group. During that time, I was participating in a mother’s support group.
“The facilitator of the group recognized signs that I was abused and asked if I would see another therapist. I went but didn’t recognize that I had been abused by anyone except an uncle. Then, my journey through the abuse led me to know how serious my issues were. I wrote poetry that helped reveal my past.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Manning’s new book is a powerful and inspiring book that shines a light on the often-hidden struggles of survivors of sexual abuse. It is a testament to the human spirit's capacity for resilience and transformation, offering hope and healing to all who seek it.
Consumers can purchase “My Castle Wall” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Castle Wall,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
