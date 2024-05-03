Judi Baum’s New Book, "Happy Me, Happy You," is a Delightful Tale That Follows Extroverted and Introverted Cousins Who Learn to Respect What Makes the Other Happy
New York, NY, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Judi Baum, a proud grandmother of thirteen who enjoys playing piano, learning foreign languages, practicing yoga, and praying, has completed her most recent book, “Happy Me, Happy You”: a charming story about two vastly different cousins who learn to understand each other more and respect their way of life.
“There’s nothing quite as exciting as a party, right?” shares Baum. “Matilda can’t wait to show her shy and boring cousin all the fun that awaits her there! Why is Gertrude so not interested? Well, it turns out that Matilda is the one in for a surprise…as she learns that not all is as it appears to be—when it comes to personality!”
Published by Fulton Books, Judi Baum’s book is the author’s first children’s book, and is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life as they learn the importance of respecting other people’s boundaries. With colorful artwork to help bring Baum’s tale to life, “Happy Me, Happy You” will help young readers understand why it is that some people enjoy spending time with friends while others enjoy solitary time by themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Happy Me, Happy You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
