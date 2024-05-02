UK’s Foremost Soils & Aggregates Trading Platform Completes Seed Investment Round
London, United Kingdom, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Soil Link Ltd., the UK’s leading digital platform for aggregate recycling, has successfully completed its first round of seed investment. The investment will enable the continued development of the Materials Exchange Platform (MEP) was underpinned by three angel investors, who have successfully built, grown and sold companies in the tech and sustainability space.
Will Rundle and Kobe Tonkin, Soil Links’ founders, conceptualised a national database to link major infrastructure projects all the way through to residential developments as well as service operators, including hauliers and recycling facilities, to enable the sustainable reuse of soils and aggregates.
Soil Link’s Materials Exchange Platform (MEP) is unique in its approach; harnessing technology to enable the construction industry to reuse and recycle soils and aggregates, therefore reducing reliance on landfill and depletion of natural resources. When compared to traditional methods Soil Link’s model saves on average 26% of costs and has proved to be up to 93.5% more carbon efficient, paving the way to net zero.
Stephen Kirk is the lead investor in this round of seed funding. Stephen has grown and sold a successful technology test and certification business followed by building a $350 million technology business for UL (Underwriters Laboratories). He has been critical to the growth and success of numerous businesses in the tech, ESG and sustainability sectors in his roles as Business Advisor, Non-Executive Director and Angel Investor.
“The Soil Link Founders have worked hard to lay the groundwork for the growth of the business. Will and Kobe have built relationships with many of the major players in the construction industry who are very excited about the potential for Soil Link. The impact Soil Link’s model will have on the environment is enormously positive, it will enable companies to develop a circular economy and work towards a net zero future.”- Stephen Kirk, SKCI & Soil Link Lead Angel Investor
“Soil Link stands out as the only SaaS platform available in the UK, empowering users to view materials not just as waste, but as valuable resources. As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, we are eager to witness the positive impact of Soil Link on the construction industry.” – Will Rundle, Soil Link Co-Founder
https://www.soil-link.co.uk/
Contact
Gemma Ford
www.soil-link.co.uk
