Vireye Game Studio: A Ukrainian Startup Exhibited at Startup Grind
Vireye, a Ukrainian game development studio, participated in the Startup Grind’s Global Conference 2024.
Redwood City, CA, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vireye, a Ukrainian game development studio, participated in the Startup Grind’s Global Conference 2024, which took place on April 23-24 in Silicon Valley, California. The studio was recognized for its contributions to mobile gaming technology and creative development.
The selection process for the conference was competitive, with more than 3,000 applications received. Among those who applied, the organizers selected the top 150 startups, including Vireye. The event was attended by startups, established company leaders, partners, and investment groups, including Accel, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Y Combinator. The conference provided a platform for networking with key industry players such as incubators, accelerators, VC firms, angel investors, and corporate representatives.
About Vireye
Vireye is a game development studio with a mission to elevate mobile gaming to a new level of quality. The company employs over 50 developers, including industry veterans who have worked on successful games such as Gardenscapes and Words With Friends. Vireye's portfolio includes a variety of game genres and titles such as "OuMua," "Hamstamania," and "Stellar Sports."
The studio was recently recognized at the SiGMA Pitch at SiGMA Eurasia 2024 in Dubai, where it was ranked among the top 6 startups, showcasing its innovative capabilities on an international stage.
At the Startup Grind’s Global Conference 2024, Vireye presented its latest projects and explored new opportunities for collaboration and growth in the mobile gaming sector.
