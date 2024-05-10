“You’re Not Doing it Right” by Ellen E. Patnaude to Launch May 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Consultant, speaker, caregiver, and author Ellen E. Patnaude will launch her second book, “Your Not Doing It Right: Loving My Mother Through An Unpredictable Caregiving Journey” (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-114-8, 979-8-88797-113-1, 979-8-88797-102-5) this Mother’s Day (May 12, 2024).