“You’re Not Doing it Right” by Ellen E. Patnaude to Launch May 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Consultant, speaker, caregiver, and author Ellen E. Patnaude will launch her second book, “Your Not Doing It Right: Loving My Mother Through An Unpredictable Caregiving Journey” (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-114-8, 979-8-88797-113-1, 979-8-88797-102-5) this Mother’s Day (May 12, 2024).
Hartford, CT, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In "You're Not Doing It Right," Ellen Patnaude bravely opens the door to the haunting reality of Lewy body dementia (LBD) and unravels its profound impact on families. One of the most common types of dementia after Alzheimer's disease, LBD is marked by fluctuations in cognition, hallucinations, and motor symptoms. The journey begins with subtle warnings of small changes in her mother's behavior that worry Patnaude's father, but go unnoticed by the author and her sibling.
Through heartfelt storytelling, Patnaude recounts her challenges in addressing the disturbing shifts in her mother's behavior and managing their long-standing, emotionally charged relationship. The pages unfold with raw honesty, detailing the struggles that ensue when a family is faced with a progressive, life-altering diagnosis. In contrast to the 'long goodbye' of Alzheimer's disease, LBD plunges Patnaude and her family into a roller coaster ride from hell. Every emotion is laid bare, from the initial denial to the desperate attempts to help and connect with a loved one slipping away.
Patnaude offers invaluable insights and lessons learned in the throes of this heartbreaking journey. With unwavering candor, she reflects on what might have made a difference for herself and her family members and shares the resources that may help other struggling families. She acknowledges the commonality of denial and the universal resistance to accepting a devastating diagnosis, especially when glimpses of normalcy persist. The relentless challenges of caring for someone with any type of dementia often lead to heightened stress, exhaustion, and severe emotional strain on caregivers. In this exploration of love, loss, and resilience, Patnaude extends a compassionate hand to those grappling with similar circumstances, offering solace and understanding within the pages of this deeply moving narrative.
"The vulnerability that Ellen displays throughout ‘You're Not Doing It Right,’ creates an incredibly authentic view into the most difficult experience someone can go through,” writes Denette Suddeth, Bank Executive and Former Caregiver. “This book is a must-read for anyone who has gone through the loss of a parent or loved one, anyone who is struggling with intergenerational relationships, and anyone who will likely be faced with difficult decisions for aging loved ones, so basically everyone.”
In 2016, Ellen Patnaude and her family first observed memory and behavior changes in her mother, Charlotte, that eventually led to a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia (LBD). Caring for Charlotte during her final months was a trying and isolating experience for Ellen and her family, and contributed to her to become an advocate for caregivers everywhere. Today Ellen is not only an Executive and Team Communication Coach who works with companies around the world, but also a certified Volunteer Community Educator with the Alzheimer's Association of Michigan. A portion of the proceeds from every sale of this book will go towards several caregiver support organizations.
You can learn more about Ellen and her work at PatnaudeCoaching.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: May 12th, 2024, 380 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-113-1
$34.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-114-8
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-102-5
Categories