Maureen Sobolewski’s Newly Released "Sooner Than Later" is an Inspiring Resource for Finding Hope Amid Terminal Illness

“Sooner Than Later” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maureen Sobolewski is a poignant exploration of facing terminal illness with faith and resilience. Through spiritual insights, biblical guidance, and practical advice, the book offers hope, peace, and the opportunity to build enduring legacies amidst life's most challenging moments.