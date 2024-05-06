Maureen Sobolewski’s Newly Released "Sooner Than Later" is an Inspiring Resource for Finding Hope Amid Terminal Illness
“Sooner Than Later” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maureen Sobolewski is a poignant exploration of facing terminal illness with faith and resilience. Through spiritual insights, biblical guidance, and practical advice, the book offers hope, peace, and the opportunity to build enduring legacies amidst life's most challenging moments.
New York, NY, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sooner Than Later”: a compassionate guide to navigating terminal illness with faith and purpose. “Sooner Than Later” is the creation of published author, Maureen Sobolewski, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
Sobolewski shares, “As you wrestle with a terminal illness, are your days filled with medical, financial, and legal decisions and paperwork? Are you struggling to find meaning and purpose in this season of life? Are you overwhelmed with fear and sadness?
“In 'Sooner Than Later,' you will explore the spiritual aspects of a terminal illness. You will gain hope and peace, and yes, even joy, as you navigate this challenging path.
“• You will find Bible verses and guidance that will encourage and strengthen you.
• You will learn to live in faith, not in fear.
• You will gain the knowledge to repair and restore your relationships with God, family, and friends.
• You will understand how and why to let go of the things of this world and, instead, build an enduring legacy.
“In facing death, you fully appreciate life. It is your last chance to fulfill your God-given purpose. It is your last chance to repair and restore relationships. It is your last chance to fully and deeply love the Lord and be transformed into His image. You have been given this window of time to live well, share your love and faith, and later to die well. This bittersweet season is truly a gift from God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maureen Sobolewski’s new book offers profound insights and practical guidance for those facing terminal illness. With a compassionate voice and deep wisdom, Sobolewski illuminates the path towards peace, hope, and spiritual growth in the midst of life's most difficult trials.
Consumers can purchase “Sooner Than Later” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sooner Than Later,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
