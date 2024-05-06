Peter Sung’s Newly Released “The Post-Church Church: The Shift from Program and Place to People and Practice” is a Prophetic Call to Reimagine Community and Faith
“The Post-Church Church: The Shift from Program and Place to People and Practice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Sung offers a vision for the future of Christianity in a rapidly changing cultural landscape. With insightful analysis and heartfelt conviction, Sung challenges traditional paradigms of church and invites readers to embrace a new era of authentic community and spiritual practice.
Mercer Island, WA, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Post-Church Church: The Shift from Program and Place to People and Practice”: a thought-provoking exploration of faith and community. “The Post-Church Church: The Shift from Program and Place to People and Practice” is the creation of published author, Peter Sung, who immigrated to the United States in 1981 and spent his formative years growing up in New York City and moving around the country over two dozen times. He is grateful to live in the beautiful and lush Pacific Northwest with his wife, four daughters, and their goofy, giant doodle, Hobbes.
Sung shares, “These last few years represent the wildfire years for the culture and for the church, not so that the church may die but so that the church may repent and live again. If you only consider the usual metrics as surveys do, it can look like the church, and maybe even Christianity itself, is declining in America, but is it? With clarity, humility, and love for the church, Peter holds out hope and brings keen analysis of trends and our cultural moment that rings true and points toward a much-needed paradigm shift—a call for the church to be essential in its theology, humble in its practice of power, relational in its focus, and trusting of a supernatural God, who is able to do abundantly to bring about a postfire superbloom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Sung’s new book is a groundbreaking work that challenges readers to reimagine the role of faith communities in contemporary society. Through its pages, Sung offers a compelling vision for a church that is deeply rooted in love, authenticity, and radical hospitality.
Consumers can purchase “The Post-Church Church: The Shift from Program and Place to People and Practice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Post-Church Church: The Shift from Program and Place to People and Practice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sung shares, “These last few years represent the wildfire years for the culture and for the church, not so that the church may die but so that the church may repent and live again. If you only consider the usual metrics as surveys do, it can look like the church, and maybe even Christianity itself, is declining in America, but is it? With clarity, humility, and love for the church, Peter holds out hope and brings keen analysis of trends and our cultural moment that rings true and points toward a much-needed paradigm shift—a call for the church to be essential in its theology, humble in its practice of power, relational in its focus, and trusting of a supernatural God, who is able to do abundantly to bring about a postfire superbloom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Sung’s new book is a groundbreaking work that challenges readers to reimagine the role of faith communities in contemporary society. Through its pages, Sung offers a compelling vision for a church that is deeply rooted in love, authenticity, and radical hospitality.
Consumers can purchase “The Post-Church Church: The Shift from Program and Place to People and Practice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Post-Church Church: The Shift from Program and Place to People and Practice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories