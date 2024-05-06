Hannah Martin’s Newly Released "Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie" is a Whimsical Tale of Classroom Unity and Learning Through Laughter

“Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Martin is a delightful narrative that celebrates the joy of learning, the power of friendship, and the beauty of embracing mistakes. Through the lens of an elementary classroom, the book explores themes of inclusion and resilience.