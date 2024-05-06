Hannah Martin’s Newly Released "Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie" is a Whimsical Tale of Classroom Unity and Learning Through Laughter
“Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Martin is a delightful narrative that celebrates the joy of learning, the power of friendship, and the beauty of embracing mistakes. Through the lens of an elementary classroom, the book explores themes of inclusion and resilience.
Harrison, AR, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes”: a sweet story of laughter and learning. “Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes” is the creation of published author, Hannah Martin, a first-year middle-school English teacher in a small town in Arkansas. She graduated from the College of the Ozarks with a degree in early childhood elementary education. Hannah enjoys spending time with family and friends, swimming, playing with her dog, and watching movies in her free time.
Martin shares, “It’s no fun to be laughed at, but it is a different story when the teacher is the one being laughed at!
“Nelson doesn’t like to work with a partner or group in class. He just likes to work alone, and Miss Sally Norman just does not understand this, but she is determined to change that. Eruptive classroom laughter at the teacher herself is just the way she’ll do it.
“Enter Miss Sally Norman’s class, where embracing mistakes and finding unexpected friendships come through learning the water cycle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Martin’s new book is a heartwarming ode to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of education.
Consumers can purchase “Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Martin shares, “It’s no fun to be laughed at, but it is a different story when the teacher is the one being laughed at!
“Nelson doesn’t like to work with a partner or group in class. He just likes to work alone, and Miss Sally Norman just does not understand this, but she is determined to change that. Eruptive classroom laughter at the teacher herself is just the way she’ll do it.
“Enter Miss Sally Norman’s class, where embracing mistakes and finding unexpected friendships come through learning the water cycle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Martin’s new book is a heartwarming ode to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of education.
Consumers can purchase “Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories