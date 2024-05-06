Timothy C. Gressett’s New Book, “Life Is Full Of Sh!t Or Let's Call a Turd a Turd!” Explores the Ups and Downs of Life, as Told Through the Acts of Going Number Two
Saint Petersburg, FL, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Timothy C. Gressett has completed his most recent book, “Life Is Full Of Sh!t Or Let's Call a Turd a Turd!”: an uproarious collection of hilarious situations in life, recontextualized in the form of bathroom humor that everyone will be able to relate to.
“This book is for those of you who look at life and see the humor of it all,” shares Gressett. “A hilarious look at the detritus of living that might even compete with the age-old question about the meaning of life. It's very simple and straight forward. You are born, you live, and then you die. It's the Sh!t that happens in between that provokes the question. Yes, I'm talking Poop, and all the scenarios you may have found yourself doing it.
“Presented are 67 different situations that are fully illustrated in such a way to help you visualize what life is all about. You will find yourself laughing your Ass off because chances are that you have been in one or more of these circumstances. In fact, I guarantee it. So, for all you defecators out there who think Sh!t is funny, take a seat. This book is a must read. Well, actually a must laugh and perfect for your Out House Library!”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy C. Gressett’s book will take readers on a side-splitting journey as they discover all the different circumstances and situations the author describes, using the metaphor of using the bathroom to resonate with each reader. Accompanied by vivid illustrations to help bring Gressett’s series to life, “Life Is Full Of Sh!t Or Let’s Call a Turd a Turd!” is sure to leave a lasting mark on readers from all walks of life with a healthy sense of humor.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Life Is Full Of Sh!t Or Let's Call a Turd a Turd!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
