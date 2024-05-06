Autumn Haize Montoya’s New Book, "He Follows," is a Powerful Story of a Young Woman Whose Life Forever Changes Following the Events of a Horrifying Evening
Ligonier, IN, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Autumn Haize Montoya, a contemporary published poet, fiction writer, and horror movie expert, has completed her most recent book, “He Follows”: a harrowing novel that follows a young woman who manages to escape a gruesome ordeal, but must grapple with the guilt of surviving as she recounts the traumatic events that took place one fateful night.
“Amazing how the essence of blood could be like a perfume, sweet, yet ferric. Staining the nostrils until the iron you smell not only thickens the air you breathe but also the soil beneath,” shares Montoya. “In ‘He Follows,’ Emilie Dawson takes you through a chilling adventure and experiences you never thought would happen. Innocence turns into scared souls, happiness turns into fear, and he, who is just waiting to appear.”
Published by Fulton Books, Autumn Haize Montoya’s book is a spellbinding tale that is sure to leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page as Montoya expertly navigates the shocking twists of her story. Thought-provoking and character-driven, “He Follows” will undoubtedly lead readers on an unforgettable journey that is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “He Follows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
