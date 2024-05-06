Katherine Gillespie’s New Book, "Even The Fates Cannot Save You Now," Follows a Young Woman Who Discovers She is the Daughter of a Greek God That Must Save the World
Clinton Township, MI, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Katherine Gillespie, a college student from Michigan, has completed her most recent book, “Even The Fates Cannot Save You Now”: a gripping adventure that follows a young woman who is told that she is actually a demigod and is prophesied to defeat Zeus.
Author Katherine Gillespie is an avid reader, and holds a love of fiction novels, specifically mafia romance, reverse harems, supernatural novels, or a combination of all. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and baking, mostly cheesecake. She hates math, and her biggest pet peeve is bad drivers and people who interrupt.
Gillespie writes, “Luna is a normal girl who is taken one day and told that she is too powerful to be allowed to live. She does not understand this because to her, the only thing she is good at is bartending. However, she also knows that in times of stress, she grows vines from her skin.
“When she begins to ask questions, twin brothers arrive to save her, killing the majority of people in their path. They tell her that she can trust them and ask that she come with them to a safer location. They take her home to their triplet brother. They choose to reveal that they are the sons of Aphrodite and Apollo, each with their own set of powers. One of the men then explains to her that she is the long-lost daughter of Hades and Persephone and that the four of them are meant to be together.
“Theo, the most detached and impersonal of the three, struggles with his emotions and getting close to people. He constantly puts her down and is the hardest on her during training.
“Jaxon is the happiest, most carefree, and loving of the bunch, who takes to Luna immediately. He is the first person she trusts and is the person that she goes to for comfort. He is her rock.
“Asher, the most troubled of the three and who has been in love with Luna for longer than anyone else, struggles with the knowledge that he has of the future and constantly battles between reality and visions. He is the first to advocate for Luna.
“The fates give a prophecy that she is meant to be the one to take down Zeus once and for all. Luna must decide if she will fulfill her destiny or if she is going to let the world burn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Katherine Gillespie’s book is a captivating thrill ride that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Luna’s quest to either save the world or run from her fate. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Gillespie weaves a spellbinding novel that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Even The Fates Cannot Save You Now” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
