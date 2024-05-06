Author Lynn Mackle’s New Book, "A Bike for Jack," is an Adorable Tale That Tells the True Story of a Young Boy Who Wanted a Bicycle More Than Anything Else in the World

Recent release “A Bike for Jack” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lynn Mackle is a delightful tale that centers around Jack, a young boy with a big imagination who wants a bike so he can explore his local neighborhood and beyond. When his father refuses to buy him one, Jack finds help from the family gardener, who sets Jack up with a job to work towards buying his own bike.