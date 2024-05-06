Author Lynn Mackle’s New Book, "A Bike for Jack," is an Adorable Tale That Tells the True Story of a Young Boy Who Wanted a Bicycle More Than Anything Else in the World
Recent release “A Bike for Jack” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lynn Mackle is a delightful tale that centers around Jack, a young boy with a big imagination who wants a bike so he can explore his local neighborhood and beyond. When his father refuses to buy him one, Jack finds help from the family gardener, who sets Jack up with a job to work towards buying his own bike.
West Palm Beach, FL, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Mackle, a Florida-based freelance writer whose articles about people and places of interest have appeared in a variety of books and magazines, has completed her new book, “A Bike for Jack”: a captivating story of a young boy who longs to have a bicycle to explore his community and, with the help of his family’s gardener, finds work so he can save up to purchase one all on his own.
A native of Missouri, author Lynn Mackle was a contributing writer to “The Kansas City Spirit,” which details the history of many of the founders of that great city. During her years in the Midwest, she served as prose editor for “Veterans Voices,” a national publication that encourages hospitalized veterans to write their stories. Lynn Mackle holds master’s degrees in both English and art history, and she pursued graduate studies at the University of Cambridge. Among her best-known works is “Return to the Heartland,” a tribute to the art and life of George Van Millett, on which she is considered an authority.
“Jack loved to explore, and he needed wheels to transport him all around the community,” writes Lynn. “He asked his father to buy him a bike, but his father flatly refused. Jack, however, was fortunate in having an ally in his family’s gardener, an elderly and very wise man known as ‘Uncle Billy.’ Uncle Billy began by showing his young friend how to sharpen the blades on a lawn mower, advising Jack that he could make his own money by mowing the lawns of his neighbors. After Uncle Billy made it possible for Jack to receive a beat-up bicycle from a neighbor, a new world opened up for this boy who gained independence through ingenuity and hard work.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lynn Mackle’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Jack’s journey to save up his money to buy his bicycle and explore the world to his heart’s content. With colorful artwork to help bring Lynn’s tale to life, “A Bike for Jack” is sure to encourage readers of all ages to work hard in order to achieve their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Bike for Jack” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
A native of Missouri, author Lynn Mackle was a contributing writer to “The Kansas City Spirit,” which details the history of many of the founders of that great city. During her years in the Midwest, she served as prose editor for “Veterans Voices,” a national publication that encourages hospitalized veterans to write their stories. Lynn Mackle holds master’s degrees in both English and art history, and she pursued graduate studies at the University of Cambridge. Among her best-known works is “Return to the Heartland,” a tribute to the art and life of George Van Millett, on which she is considered an authority.
“Jack loved to explore, and he needed wheels to transport him all around the community,” writes Lynn. “He asked his father to buy him a bike, but his father flatly refused. Jack, however, was fortunate in having an ally in his family’s gardener, an elderly and very wise man known as ‘Uncle Billy.’ Uncle Billy began by showing his young friend how to sharpen the blades on a lawn mower, advising Jack that he could make his own money by mowing the lawns of his neighbors. After Uncle Billy made it possible for Jack to receive a beat-up bicycle from a neighbor, a new world opened up for this boy who gained independence through ingenuity and hard work.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lynn Mackle’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Jack’s journey to save up his money to buy his bicycle and explore the world to his heart’s content. With colorful artwork to help bring Lynn’s tale to life, “A Bike for Jack” is sure to encourage readers of all ages to work hard in order to achieve their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Bike for Jack” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories