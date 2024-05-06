Author Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s New Book, "Medically Speaking, Who Connects Your Dots?" Explores How One Can Open Their Eyes to the Censored Medical Truths
Recent release “Medically Speaking, Who Connects Your Dots? A Guide to Critical Thinking” from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD is an informative guide designed to empower readers in order to parse through the media propaganda in order to uncover the medical truths and professionals that are being silenced across the nation.
Ft. Myers, FL, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jill Fandrich, PharmD, who received her doctorate in pharmacy from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, and her degrees in chemistry and pharmacy from Westminster College and the University of Pittsburgh, respectively, has completed her new book, “Medically Speaking, Who Connects Your Dots? A Guide to Critical Thinking”: a fascinating look at the ways in which readers can tune into the medical events surrounding them, and the ways in which medical professionals are often silenced through media censorship and propaganda.
During her time studying, author Jill Fandrich, PharmD was a noted and accomplished public speaker, presenter and educator, diabetes care specialist, writer, artist, performer, director of pharmacy, and media personality with a passion for helping people feel and live their best. As an entrepreneur, she simultaneously became integrated into other endeavors of improving her community with house restoration and built corporations in the real estate and financial sectors, participating with other local entrepreneurs and businesses in joint cooperation of beautification. When not writing, Jill can be found spending time with friends and family, trading currencies, playing tennis, being actively involved with her church, or just puzzling on one of her hand-built puzzle boards.
“‘Medically Speaking, Who Connects Your Dots?’ builds on the foundation of the need to critically think about what is happening medically in the world around you and even to you!” shares Fandrich. “Your eyes will be open about what the media is now permitted to ‘medically propagate’ to you and for how long this has been occurring.
“Critical thinking is an extremely vital process of analyzing information—from opposing sides! This method of thinking is based on asking questions from an unbiased perspective, equally weighing all the data. This allows you to thoroughly analyze the entire scenario and become vastly informed. You are then able to reach your own unprejudiced and objective conclusions without influence or persuasion from anyone else. You are in control of the information and how you respond.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s new book presents readers with the techniques they’ll need to gain control over their independence and individuality and begin thinking without persuasion. Drawing upon years of research and personal and professional observations, Fandrich presents her writings in the hope of helping inspire her audience to reveal medical truth and to resist conformity, all while leaving a footprint that is sure to impact and enlighten future generations.
Readers can purchase “Medically Speaking, Who Connects Your Dots? A Guide to Critical Thinking” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
