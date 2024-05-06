Author Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s New Book, "Medically Speaking, Who Connects Your Dots?" Explores How One Can Open Their Eyes to the Censored Medical Truths

Recent release “Medically Speaking, Who Connects Your Dots? A Guide to Critical Thinking” from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD is an informative guide designed to empower readers in order to parse through the media propaganda in order to uncover the medical truths and professionals that are being silenced across the nation.