Author Andrea Landy’s New Book, "The Wrong Grief," is an Empowering Story of Hope and Resilience Amid Unspeakable Tragedy
Recent release “The Wrong Grief” from Page Publishing author Andrea Landy follows the story of a young woman whose life is marred by traumatic events of her past.
Marietta, GA, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Landy, who was born and raised in Syracuse, New York, has completed her new book, “The Wrong Grief”: a character study that searches deep into the mind of an emotionally troubled and wounded young woman who must decide to either embrace her perpetual grief or surrender to a new and healthy triumph.
Alice Buchner is an exceptionally smart girl and a brilliant student, but an introverted and awkward kid. At thirteen, Alice witnesses the brutal murder of her cherished older sister Marisa by a loved one. Alice is the only eyewitness to the murder, but the authorities are unable to use her testimony because it is tainted with rare traumatic hallucinations that occur during the crime.
Alice’s support system is a workaholic father and his few bewildered employees, a paranoid schizophrenic aunt, emotionally distant grandparents, and a guilt-ridden detective, who, suffering from his own loss, may have botched the case in the first place. Her despair hurts the few good friends she has while her new enemies become “monsters.”
The perpetrator never receives a just sentence, and Alice plummets into a world of alcoholism, drug abuse, and profound mental illness. Throughout her journey, Alice continues to search relentlessly, finding answers and hopeful retribution for a killer when justice has supposedly already been served.
Author Andrea Landy received her degree in psychology from Alfred University and studied creative writing, French horn, and classical piano. Shortly after finishing college, Andrea worked extensively in mental health including vocational rehabilitation, chemical dependency, and activity and group therapies. She was a prolific traveler and had lived in both Europe and the United Kingdom for a time. She had written newsletters for several different organizations and had also compiled a collection of poetry.
Eager to see America, Andrea got her commercial driver’s license and spent two and a half years in an 18-wheeler, exploring the lower forty-eight states and documenting her journeys. Andrea currently lives with her husband of over thirty years, a dog, two cats, and a parrot.
Landy writes, “One summer morning that I remember particularly well was when my parents were still married. It was unusually hot, and the sun was high in the sky. The four of us prowled around this big parking lot in our blue Plymouth station wagon with the wooden side panels. My mother fidgeted and squirmed in the front seat and kept muttering to herself. I heard a couple of words and phrases like ‘embarrassed’ and ‘sell this thing’ while my father, with the windows down, his shoulder-length black hair flipping around his ears in wisps, sang to the music on the radio.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andrea Landy’s engrossing tale invites readers to follow along Alice’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Wrong Grief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
