Author M. A. Beasley’s New Book, "This Little Piggy," is a Spine-Chilling Horror Novel That Follows a Reporter on a Hunt for the Truth
Recent release “This Little Piggy” from Page Publishing author M. A. Beasley centers on Kate Masters, a reporter who makes it her mission to uncover the truth behind the story of a missing teenage boy.
San Antonio, TX, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- M. A. Beasley, author of “The Warrior Angel,” has completed her new book, “This Little Piggy”: a horrifying tale that follows reporter Kate Masters on a journey that leads her to a real curse.
Author M. A. Beasley writes, “The sun fades behind the clouds, and my whole body shivers in the now-cold air. The sounds of the ocean turn into the sound of some kind of jingling. I’ve been hearing this random sound for the past few weeks and have no idea what it is. The lady’s eyes turn dark as do her daughter’s as they are both looking over at me. Their heads both lean slightly to the side as they join together and finish the rhyme, ‘This little piggy has none.’”
Published by Page Publishing, M. A. Beasley’s electrifying tale keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they experience every twist and turn alongside Kate.
Readers who wish to experience this terrifying work can purchase “This Little Piggy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
