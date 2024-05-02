Lucky Envelope Brewing Kicks-Off AANHPI Heritage Month with 9th Anniversary
Seattle, WA, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating their 9th anniversary on Saturday, May 4 with red envelopes and three new beers. The brewery is releasing a version of their Lychee Sour that now includes lemonade along with the brand-new Frost Rice Lager. Additionally, Lucky Envelope will release their Anniversary IPA which changes in profile each year.
Head brewer and Co-Founder, Barry Chan explains, “It’s been great to take some of our favorite past beers and combine them with new techniques and ingredients for the 9th anniversary celebration. We’ve spent the past year or two playing with a variety of advanced products for hop saturation and I’m really happy with the expression of both the hops and lager yeast in our 9th Anniversary IPA.”
In keeping with tradition, the brewery will be handing out red envelopes containing coupons for discounts and branded merch. Lucky Envelope will be launching retro color changing t-shirts for their anniversary, as well, available in limited quantities, while supplies last. Carver Kitchen Shawarma will be joining the celebrations that evening from 4:00-8:00PM.
In the following weeks, on May 18, the brewery will host a Makers & Bakers event which will feature the release of an exciting beer collaboration with author, Kat Lieu. Lucky Envelope will be tapping the much-anticipated Gochujang Chocolate Cream Stout inspired by a recipe from Kat’s newest book, Modern Asian Kitchen.
“We first met Kat through our mutual friend & Co-Founder of Very Asian Foundation, Michelle Li, at an event hosted at our Tasting Room benefitting the Very Asian Foundation back in October 2022. Since then, we have been fortunate enough to collaborate annually with Kat on events supporting local AANHPI-owned small businesses. We are looking forward to having Kat here for her book signing and to support a local maker and baker,” says Raymond Kwan, Co-Founder and Director of Operations.
Lucky Envelope is thrilled to be hosting this event during AANHPI month and will be donating a portion of proceeds to The Very Asian Foundation.
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
