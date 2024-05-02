HACE Celebrates the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents

HACE celebrated its Second Annual Scholarship Gala with community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey. Scholarship applications are now being accepted through June 30, 2024, and will be awarded on July 15, 2024. Residents and Section 8 participants of the HACE-subsidized, owned, and/or managed properties, as well as City of Elizabeth residents, may submit an online application on HACE’s website.