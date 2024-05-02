HACE Celebrates the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents
HACE celebrated its Second Annual Scholarship Gala with community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey. Scholarship applications are now being accepted through June 30, 2024, and will be awarded on July 15, 2024. Residents and Section 8 participants of the HACE-subsidized, owned, and/or managed properties, as well as City of Elizabeth residents, may submit an online application on HACE’s website.
Elizabeth, NJ, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 26, The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) celebrated its Second Annual Scholarship Gala with community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey. HACE’s fundraising goal was achieved and will sponsor five scholarships including the John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarship, the William D. Jones Scholarship, the HACE YouthBuild Scholarship, and the HACE Commissioners Graduate Scholarship. The event was hosted by Elizabeth Board of Education Vice President, Director of Recreation, and First Republic Lounge & Restaurant Owner, Stanley Neron. It also included a performance by the Institute of Music for Children.
Scholarship applications are now being accepted through June 30, 2024, and will be awarded on July 15, 2024. Residents and Section 8 participants of the HACE-subsidized, owned, and/or managed properties, as well as City of Elizabeth residents, may submit an online application on HACE’s website at www.hacenj.com/support-services/scholarships. Applicants can email the scholarship committee with any questions or concerns at scholarshipfund@hacenj.com.
In addition, four organizations led by passionate individuals were honored at the gala for their continued partnership and contributions to improving the lives of HACE residents:
• Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services President & CEO Cory Storch and Vice President, Supportive Housing, Homeless Outreach, & Justice Involved Services Nancy Schneeloch
• Rutgers Center for Green Building Executive Director Jennifer Senick and Program Coordinator Deborah Plotnik
• Kean University Department of Occupational Therapy Associate Professor & Chairperson Claire Mulry.
• Community FoodBank of Director of Workforce Development Dr. Elaine Sanders and Supervisor of Purchasing Program Damian Melenciano
“We are grateful to our partners and community members for supporting young minds in the pursuit of higher education. From when HACE was established over 85 years ago until now, we continue to embrace our commitment to making a difference in the lives of Elizabeth residents,” said William Jones, HACE Executive Director.
"It's amazing to see how much the gala has grown compared to last year, and it's a true reflection of the support that HACE receives and the impact we have on the community. HACE has gone beyond providing affordable housing and has expanded its services to include educational initiatives. Through these initiatives, we want to ensure our residents are provided equitable opportunity for post-secondary education," stated Curtis Myers Jr. HACE Director of Administration and Finance and Gala organizer.
Platinum sponsors of the scholarship gala include Kean University Foundation, Diamond sponsors include Michael Foods and Union County Savings Bank, and Gold sponsors include Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services, Helix, Manasquan Bank, O’Brien Liotta Counsellor At Law, Polcari & Co., and Spencer Savings Bank.
Photos from the event are available at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wCebN1yXJFdcUUFaES_24I9OxudDc7J1.
For more information about HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala, contact scholarship committee members Curtis Myers Jr., Director of Finance and Administration, or LaChelle Jones, Director of the Jobs Plus Program, at 908-965-2400 ext. 141 or ext. 153 or Barbara Johnson at 908-591-4496.
Support and donations to the scholarship fund can be made at hacenj.square.site.
About the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Since its formation in 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth has worked diligently to meet the housing needs and improve the quality of life for all the residents it serves. The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth began with public housing units and now has expanded their portfolio to include Section 8 vouchers, mixed financed developments, and several grant programs that deliver a broad range of services ranging from social, economic, educational and redevelopment. For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.
