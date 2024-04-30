During Mental Health Awareness Month, Practice Small Shifts for Mental Health and Resilience

May has been designated as Mental Health Awareness Month, and during the month, Pennington Biomedical’s Small Shifts campaign is focuses on mental health and resilience. Giving mental health the attention it deserves is just as important as nurturing physical health. In fact, they’re interdependent. Making small changes to your mental health, like breathing deeply for five minutes, meditating or taking regular breaks from social media, help improve your total wellness.