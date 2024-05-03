Global Digital Releasing Acquires Worldwide Rights to “Heading Away From The Ledge”
Global Digital Releasing has teamed with writer / director Henry A. Hopkins to release the award-winning documentary film, “Heading Away From The Ledge.”
Los Angeles, CA, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Filmmaker Henry A. Hopkins tells the story of his brother's struggle with mental illness and drug addiction, and its dramatic effects on his family. Heading Away From the Ledge is an intimate and poignant look into a world many families can relate to and learn from.
Hopkins shared their thoughts about making the film:
“I never wanted to create this film. Mental illness and drug addiction are both very heavy topics to document, especially when it’s your own family it's affecting. But as my mother says in the film, our story is 'pertinent to this world,' and I agree. Over the span of 2 years, I documented my mom and dad’s struggle to manage my brother’s mental health, which is in constant flux due to drug abuse. It’s a battle we have been fighting for 20 years. Not only was this film extremely challenging to create (usually a documentary film takes a production team, while I did it alone), but it was also an emotional rollercoaster. It forced me to look a lot closer at my family, my upbringing, and my own struggles with mental health, than I wanted to. I hope this film opens dialogue about these complex issues and makes others who are in similar situations feel that they are not alone.”
GDR has set the digital release date for May 3, 2024. Check out the official poster, courtesy of Global Digital Releasing.
