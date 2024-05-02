Accure Announces Mr. Suresh Sharma on Its Board of Directors
Accure appoints Suresh Sharma as chairperson, leveraging his vast experience to drive innovation and growth in AI technology.
Fairfax, VA, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Accure, a leading and established AI platform company, announced the appointment of Mr. Suresh Sharma on its Board, and was named be its chairperson effective immediately.
Mr. Sharma is internationally recognized for his exceptional knowledge of commercializing innovations and his significant contributions to global business leadership in industry, entrepreneurship, venture capital and innovative ecosystems. As a former GE executive-turned-entrepreneur, he possesses a unique understanding of building profitable enterprises across private, public, and university domains worldwide. His 30 years of extensive industry leadership experience shows stellar examples of innovation and growth in defense, aerospace, energy, advanced materials, e-business, software, commercial real estate, innovation hubs, capital, and others.
Shamshad (Sam) Ansari, Founder and CEO of Accure, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Sharma as part of our leadership team to help accelerate and catapult our growth trajectory to exponential levels. Over the past 20 years, our AI platform along with several of its real-life applications have matured and shown differentiated value in the global marketplace. The company is now poised for a new era of innovative growth.”
And the “exemplary global leadership of Mr. Sharma, especially in the areas of emerging technologies that are transformative to a whole new industry” could not have happened at a better time, he added.
Resonating with Sam, “I’m sure, Mr. Sharma will play a pivotal role in steering Accure's strategic direction, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth,” commented Mr. Vik Chauhan, who has been a long-time strategic business advisor. Having known Mr. Sharma for several years, Mr. Chauhan shared that his remarkably rich work experience with top industry and technology giants like GE Global Research, GE Energy, British Aerospace, NASA Langley, and Georgia Institute of Technology; and having successfully run major Operations, P&Ls, and Startups, he uniquely demonstrates a 3600 understanding of what it takes to commercialize "deep tech" from an industrial or university R&D system for impact and scale.
About Accure, Inc.: Accure is a leading AI platform company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. With a focus on innovative technology and a commitment to customer success, Accure enables organizations to harness the power of AI to drive competitive advantage and accelerate digital transformation. Accure is known for its cutting-edge AI platforms, including Momentum, a revolutionary no-code AI platform, and SecureGPT, a state-of-the-art secure Generative AI solution.
Sam Ansari
202-844-2196
https://accure.ai
Free trial at https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ssmj35clgfjbc?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa
