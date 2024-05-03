Oakland Health Associates Celebrates One Year
Clarkston, MI, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spring has finally sprung, the rain has washed away winter, and the sun is warm and bright again! With longer, sun-filled days, we tend to become more active, venture out more, and enjoy much longer days. Unfortunately, this is not the case for everyone. Persistent mental health related issues are not as easily swayed by warmer, longer, sun-filled days. In fact, people suffering from mental health related issues tend to become more mindful of their symptoms, relative to others around them that express glee about the better weather ahead.
Although winter is unequivocally a busier time for mental health professionals, with demand for services almost doubling, summer is filled with more natural options to address persistent mental health related issues. Mental health services remain at an all-time high in this country and finding a provider (that is also a good fit) can be a real challenge. Therefore, it is more important than ever to become educated and empowered by understanding what we can do to manage our own mental health and wellbeing, while perhaps simultaneously seeking out professional help. Almost without exception, we will all experience what is referred to as a mental health condition (onset of symptoms) during our lifetime and over half of us will experience a mental health disorder (symptoms causing distress and/or impairment). Ignoring the onset and persistence of mental health symptoms leads to additional medical problems that left untreated will result in serious health problems or worse.
Despite the better weather, do you remain increasingly tired, irritable, and/or have an overall feeling of sadness or hopelessness? Do you feel like you would rather sleep longer, participate less in social functions, and/or dread having conversations with co-workers, friends, and/or loved ones? Are you experiencing more physical symptoms, such as headaches, back pain, and/or physical tension? These are all classic signs (observed) and symptoms (experienced) associated with the onset and/or persistence of mental health related issues.
Oakland Health Associates is celebrating one-year of practice in the community and continues offering immediate appointments (in-person and/or virtually) and will even coordinate services with your existing primary care, behavioral health, and/or other specialty providers to complement your care in order to achieve the best possible results. Oakland Health Associates offers clinical assessment, diagnosis, psychological testing, medication management, and/or counseling for individuals, couples, and families.
If you or someone you know may be struggling with mental health related concerns, seek out a trusted source and/or schedule an appointment today. Oakland Health Associates can be reached at 248-618-3920 for immediate availability.
