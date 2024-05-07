Author Drew Horgan’s New Book, "Frozen Nation," Centers Around One Man’s Interactions with an Indigenous Alaskan Tribe That Was Believed to be Extinct
Recent release “Frozen Nation” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Drew Horgan follows Garrett Smith, who makes the discovery of a lifetime while on an Alaskan cruise. After being welcomed as one of their own by the Wallalko tribe of legend, Garrett must decide to remain with them or leave in order to fight the climate crisis and ultimately save them.
Boston, MA, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Drew Horgan, a published poet, has completed his new book, “Frozen Nation”: a fascinating tale that follows one man’s incredible discovery of an indigenous tribe in Alaska thought to be long extinct, and his ultimate choice of whether or not to become a member of the tribe or return to the modern world in order to save them from the threat of global warming.
Together with his wife and their fur baby, Luke, author Drew Horgan splits his time between their homes in Boston, Massachusetts, and Parsonsfield, Maine. While in Maine, Drew enjoys the company of family and friends. He also likes taking walks in the woods, looking for inspiration for poetry about nature. The author has had a poem titled “A Day in the Life of a Pond” published in “Memories of Tomorrow: The National Library of Poetry.”
Horgan shares, “What was supposed to be a normal, relaxing Alaskan cruise for Garrett Smith turns into the discovery of a lifetime. After finishing the Alaskan cruise, Garrett decides to try camping in the Alaskan wilderness. It’s during this camping trip that he accidentally discovers the Wallalko tribe. This an Eskimo tribe that was thought to be a legend. It was said that when the ice age started, the tribe decided to wait it out in what they thought was the start of another winter storm in a cavern full of tunnels. As the years passed, they learned to adapt and thrive in this unique environment. As Garrett discovers and learns more about the Wallalko tribe, he must decide to either stay and become the tribe’s latest member or leave the tribe and return to the real world and help fight global warming to protect the tribe from ever being discovered. What will be his decision?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Drew Horgan’s captivating tale is the author’s first attempt at a novel and is sure to keep the pages turning as readers follow along on Garrett’s incredible journey to learn as much as he can about the Wallalko tribe and their way of life. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Horgan weaves a poignant tale about the dangers of disturbing indigenous societies, and the overwhelming threat that climate change poses to every single person on Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Frozen Nation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
