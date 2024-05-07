Author Drew Horgan’s New Book, "Frozen Nation," Centers Around One Man’s Interactions with an Indigenous Alaskan Tribe That Was Believed to be Extinct

Recent release “Frozen Nation” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Drew Horgan follows Garrett Smith, who makes the discovery of a lifetime while on an Alaskan cruise. After being welcomed as one of their own by the Wallalko tribe of legend, Garrett must decide to remain with them or leave in order to fight the climate crisis and ultimately save them.