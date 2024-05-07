Yrpasse’s Newly Released "Gift: A Collection of Poems" is a Thoughtful Collection of Stimulating Verse
“Gift: A Collection of Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yrpasse is an enjoyable selection of poetry that can be enjoyed by readers of any age and background.
New York, NY, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Gift: A Collection of Poems”: a thought-provoking anthology that will entertain and inspire. “Gift: A Collection of Poems” is the creation of published author, Yrpasse.
Yrpasse shares, “Who doesn’t like gifts?
“Anyone and everyone can benefit from the gift of poems.
From children to adult can enjoy beautiful poems,
That can uplift their Spirit, inspire, encourage, and reinforce faith.
Hope you experience the love of Jesus through these poems.
The joy and excitement a poem has.
You can recite and share with others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yrpasse’s new book will encourage reflection as readers consider the underlying messages found within.
Consumers can purchase “Gift: A Collection of Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gift: A Collection of Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
